FinancialDeutsche's Singapore team lost a "good soul."

Deutsche Bank mourns loss of top Singapore banker who died aged 47

by David Rothnie
11 minutes ago
3 minute read
Former colleagues have paid tribute to Amit Bordia, a well-known figure in South-East Asia who has died aged 47 after a long battle with illness.

Bordia spent his entire banking career at Deutsche Bank, which he joined in 2009. After helping to build and then leading-Deutsche’s equities structuring group in London, Bordia returned to his native India in 2012 where he set up the bank’s corporate finance function. Within two years, Deutsche rose to the top of the league table rankings in India. In 2015, Bordia relocated to Singapore as co-head of corporate finance for South East Asia while continuing to run corporate finance for India. 

Kaushik Shaparia, CEO Deutsche Bank Group, India said : “To us at Deutsche Bank, Amit’s passing is a great loss. We have lost a colleague, who was larger than life and a good soul. Professionally, Amit was an invaluable asset to the organisation and played a key role in managing the bank’s business. All those of us who worked with him, will remember the tremendous commitment and zest he brought to work. The last few years were a tough time for Amit and his family as he battled his illness, but his indomitable spirit was what kept him going. Our thoughts and sympathies are with his wife, son and parents, as well as the many colleagues and friends who will mourn him.”

Born in Udapiur, Bordia graduated from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi with a degree in electrical engineering in 1997. He briefly worked at Schlumberger but recalled later: “It took all of three days in the North Sea to realise the job was not for me” and “hurried back” to join the Indian Institute of Management, where he completed an MBA. After that he joined McKinsey and spurred by a passion for public policy and education, worked from the UN.

It was only later, deciding to play “the long game” in the mould of Indian cricket hero Raul Dravid, that Bordia pursued a career in banking. In 2018 he left banking to launch a start-up aimed at increasing youth skills and incomes in India. Shortly afterward he was diagnosed with blood cancer, sold his business and moved to London for treatment.  But he kept working as an entrepreneur and used his experience to develop patient education modules for people suffering from blood disorders.  

Former colleagues and friends have posted tributes and memories on LinkedIn with many calling him an inspiration.  Kapil Modi, managing director at the Carlyle Group called Bordia  “the quintessential DB recruiter on campus, the storyteller, the quizzer, the academic genius and the poet” – Bordia wrote poems while battling his illness, and recited one recently in a video message sent to his fellow IIT alumni.

eFinancialCareers sends its condolences to Bordia’s  family.

AUTHORDavid Rothnie Insider Comment
