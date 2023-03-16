Discover your dream Career
TechnologyThe quant trading firm has a fancy new New York office at Hudson Yards.

Inside XTX Markets' new luxurious New York office

by Alex McMurray
3 hours ago
3 minute read
If you're familiar with London based quantitative trading firm XTX Markets, you'll likely have heard of their deluxe office in the English capital. With sleep pods, game consoles and a replica of the Apollo 11 landing capsule, it is certainly befitting of a base for the UK's largest taxpayer. Employees at XTX in New York have no reason to be jealous, however: the algorithmic market maker has just occupied a new office in Hudson Yards.

Sit back and enjoy the view

XTX's London office is in King's Cross, which isn't known for its views. However, the New York office is high in Hudson Yards with a fine view over the cityscape. Employees have ample space to enjoy it. Recliners, pod chairs and a gigantic sofa are accompanied by bronze (or gold?) binoculars.

Play hard

The new office also provides a number of recreational games to stoke staff both physically and mentally. Chess boards, a pool table and a football table might not be on a par with the 'hacker labs' offered by hedge fund Two Sigma, but they're more than is on offer in the average bank.

Work hard

When its time to actually get to work, the office offers a number of spacious desks with triple monitor displays.

Meetings beneath a giant circular light 

When its time for meetings, there are a number of options to choose from. On the casual side are these sofa chairs in front of a neon blue mesh wall. 💙 For more formal affairs, the conference room opposite suffices.

Room to grow

The extra space reflects XTX's intention to grow. Its latest recruit is Charlie Whitlock, the former head of advanced execution services at Credit Suisse. Whitlock is joining as their head of Americas distribution.

Last July, XTX hired CEO Hans Buehler, the ex JPMorgan MD and 'quant of the year'. In December, Buehler said XTX is building a single dealer platform for US equities and hiring for their distribution team. The role can earn a base salary of up to $250k.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it's offensive or libelous (in which case it won't.)

Alex McMurray Editor
