Financial... But she's already been seeing Goldman for a while.

Deutsche Bank starts affair with Queen Mary

by Zeno Toulon
4 hours ago
2 minute read
Deutsche Bank starts affair with Queen Mary

Deutsche Bank is starting a partnership with Queen Mary, University of London, to launch a four-year investment banking degree-apprenticeship.

This isn’t Queen Mary’s first rodeo; it’s also partnered with Goldman Sachs to launch a Global Markets degree-apprenticeship. On the face of it, the two degrees are quite similar; same length, same resulting qualifications (BSc in Applied Finance + Levels 4 and 6 apprenticeships), and the same amount of time in the industry. Graduates from both will be considered for roles at the sponsor bank. Tuition fees will be paid in full by the bank, too.

Deutsche Bank’s CEO for UK & Ireland, Tiina Lee, made clear that the relationship between the institutions “aims to create an alternative route into our industry,” and that there was “a particular emphasis on attracting students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds.”

Interestingly, neither Deutsche Bank nor Goldman Sachs’ entry requirement for the Queen Mary degree actually requires a diverse socio-economic background, presumably relying instead on the university’s demographic makeup. Student newspaper “The Tab” reported that over 80% of students at Queen Mary were from an ethnic minority background, compared to, say, Oxford, with less than a quarter.

Professor Jason Sturgess, the head of Queen Mary’s school of economics and finance, similarly noted that the “degree apprenticeship aims to help increase social mobility in banking and finance, and of course provide those from all walks of life with the opportunity for the career they have always wanted,” and that a “student’s background should never be a barrier to a world-class education or a successful working life.”

Applications are open for the programme’s 2023 entry, although the link on Queen Mary’s website, weirdly, seems to be broken. The one on Deutsche Bank’s website has some more information for aspirants.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

