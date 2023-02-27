Discover your dream Career
A look behind the curtain of everyone's favorite exit opportunity.

Private equity pay… Per hour

by Zeno Toulon
1 hour ago
2 minute read
Private equity pay… Per hour

A compensation survey by popular “finfluencer” High Yield Harry (HYH) has revealed some surprising facts about compensation and working hours in private equity.

The survey did not account for substantial carried interest payments to those in private equity – which can account for millions of dollars in compensation – nor did it ask for respondents to specify which company/fund they worked for. 644 people, the vast majority of whom were in the US, responded to the survey, although not all were involved in private equity.

Pay is… high. It also correlates highly with compensation reports that we’ve covered before, with cash compensation at EMEA private equity funds just a whisker below averages in the US.

Private equity working hours appear a lot lower than our own eFinancialCareers survey suggested for M&A, where people are working 70 hours+ per week. 

HYH’s survey also allows for analysis of pay per working hour – and well, it’s colossal. Even at analyst (entry) level, it’s a substantial sum: $45 an hour.

Private equity professionals are also earning more than others on the buy-side, which HYH defines as “everyone at a CLO, buying high yield bonds, or financing broadly syndicated private equity deals.” 

AUTHORZeno Toulon
