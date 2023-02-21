Cambridge educated doctor/medical technologist shocks with terrible pay slip

If you think the pay for technology jobs in banks is poor compared to the pay for technology jobs in hedge funds, you might want to check your privilege by referencing the amount you'd be earning as a tech-savvy doctor working in the UK.

Souradip Mookerjee, a Cambridge University graduate who completed a degree in medicine in 2016 and a PhD in clinical medicine last year, shared his payslip on Twitter. After tax, he's living on £1.6k ($1.9k) a month in London.

my salary as a doctor in london working 40h weeks after 9 years of uni at cambridge and a phd #BMADoctorsVoteYes pic.twitter.com/Aak2zXZWVe — Souradip Mookerjee (@souramoo) February 20, 2023

While Mookerjee has opted to work in medicine, he could likely have found work somewhere like Jane Street or Citadel Securities, where his pay would have been many multiples of the amount in the payslip above (starting salaries alone at Jane Street are $275k). He has five A levels (maths, further maths, biology, chemistry, physics) at A* and 10*s at GCSE. He's been coding since 2006 and has been working, for example, on deep neural forecasting in A&E.

Mookerjee shared his payslip, which includes deductions for tax, national insurance, his NHS pension, and student loan repayments, to highlight the poor pay of doctors in the UK. "This is per week, right?" asked one respondent. A fixed income strategist at one bank in London described it as "staggering."

