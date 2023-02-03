Discover your dream Career
FinancialApril is the cruellest month...

The finance and tech people getting the April boot

by Zeno Toulon
1 hour ago
2 minute read
The finance and tech people getting the April boot

Goldman Sachs, Amazon, and Google have all announced job cuts, but it won't be until April that their unwanted employees flood onto the New York jobs market.

Under a New York state law, all companies with 50 or more employees must provide 90 days of notice before layoffs. The state publishes lists of layoffs online.

Google is firing 887 people in the state at a variety of locations, Amazon 299, and Goldman Sachs 589. Goldman did not specify locations, meaning the bank’s headquarters at 200 West Street can be assumed to be the location where jobs will be cut from. Amazon's cuts include people leaving some of its key divisions, like AWS.

In total, the cuts mean that over 1,700 people will appear on the New York job market in spring. Organizations that aren't cutting might want to prepare for the deluge - many banks would be interested in hiring from Amazon, Facebook or Goldman Sachs, as would hedge funds. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Zeno Toulon
