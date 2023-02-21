Roast my CV: I really want to be an M&A banker

I’m looking to break into investment banking.

I will soon be starting my Master’s in Finance at a prestigious liberal arts college in the US (on a $60k scholarship) this year, and have plenty of experience at a high level of finance (and education).

On paper, I already know that what I have is very good - but I know it needs to be presented perfectly. Can you help me turn this good track record into a perfect resume?

Please help by leaving a comment below with your thoughts.

---

EDUCATION

THE [REDACTED] UNIVERSITY OF [REDACTED]

Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Management (among top 4/50 candidates) 84.5%

Oct 2020 – Sep 2021

Bachelor’s in business administration (Merit Scholar - top 2% applicants) CGPA 7.92/10

Jun 2017 – May 2020

WORK EXPERIENCE

Corporate Finance M&A Executive, [REDACTED]

Mar 2021 - Present

A leading risk advisory, insurance & reinsurance firm in [REDACTED], serving major Fortune 500 firms & premium handling $100m+

● Analyzed cash flow metrics to help set annual & quarterly client acquisition targets in B2B space

● Conducted Capital Budgeting analysis of an investment as a part of financial review to save 2 million in investment costs.

● Collected & analyzed data to prepare reports on the long-term trajectory of firm for a private capital raise

Analyst, [REDACTED] (Campus Offer- 5/25+ applicants)

Aug 2020 - Jan 2021

A market consulting & analytics firm, one of the three largest such firms globally in the consumer business sector

● Coordinated a team of 6 & a broader group of 15+ members across India & Malaysia hubs to support client deliverables for all clients in India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and MENA regions on retail measurement systems

● Worked on 2 global projects viz, GTX & MENA Integration within 3 months; assisted Mexico and Malaysia DCs

INTERNSHIPS

Summer Analyst (Finance Intern), [REDACTED]

May 2020 – Jul 2020

[REDACTED]’s largest diversified conglomerate working in variety of sectors

● Analyzed cash flows, and topline for 4 quarters for impact of COVID-19 & logistic difficulties; assisted project finance & coordination

● Presented the budgetary decisions of finance team for a USD 700 million+ revenue manufacturing unit considering 5+ data points

● Conducted cost benefit analysis for a 100% production enhancement; helped management team take key strategic decision to enhance production; advised on ‘make or buy’ decision during acquisitions of 2 major competitor manufacturing units by [parent company]

Sales & Marketing Intern, [REDACTED]

Apr 2019 – Jun 2019

A national award-winning Ed tech youth training startup with 80000+ user base.

● Analyzed regional target market of late teens & youth, connected with 15+ institutions to help in strategic advertising decisions

● Led a team of 4 interns to build time bound sales & outreach plans; achieve 25k in sales within 2 months

● Managed complete marketing & brand campaign for 8 weeks; secured a full time offer on completion of my degree

LEADERSHIP/VOLUNTEER WORK

● Patient Advocate- [REDACTED]: participated in research by University of Minnesota, interacted with & advised current patients on anxiety & disorders.

Jul 2022 - Present

● Volunteer, [REDACTED] (functional in over 100 countries): engaged multiple village schools to build sanitation awareness & public performances for environmental concern

Sep 2020 – Aug 2021

● Volunteer, [REDACTED] - conducted nation building weekly camp for 12 weeks for 25 unprivileged children to bridge the conceptual gap in reading & creative skills

Dec 2020 – Mar 2021

● Volunteer, [REDACTED]: collaborated with police & conducted presentations in an industrial unit & an educational institution for traffic awareness & vigilance to build vigilant citizens out of the students.

Oct 2020

● Volunteer, [REDACTED]: Conducted blood donation camp - collected 51+ units of blood, transferred to [REDACTED] Public Hospital; conducted Awareness camps comprising of 5000+ beneficiaries

Jan 2020

AWARDS AND EXTRACURRICULARS

● Received National Runner up in Case competition & Crisis Committee competition at [REDACTED] [REDACTED] University

Jan 2020

● Raised 21k in 7 days & helped 5 MSME firms gain new clients at College annual event

Aug 2018

● Scored highest in all Finance subjects during my Bachelor’s; ranked top 10 out of all students

Jun 2017 – May 2020

● National Laureate Awardee & Scholar – Central Board of Secondary Education

Apr 2016

PROJECTS & CERTIFICATES

● Excel Advanced Spreadsheet for Finance by Corporate Finance Institute

Aug 2022

● Financial Globalization Certificate from the Asian Development Bank

Aug 2020

● Negotiation & Conflict Management Certificate course from the United States Institute of Peace

Feb 2020

● Student Member of Equalifi, formerly known as AIWMI

Jun 2022

● Private Equity & Venture Capital – Coursera

Sep 2022

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

● Hobbies: I like reading Jack Reacher novels, love to run 3 milers & make resin art

● Languages: English, Hindi, Gujarati

