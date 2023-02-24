Discover your dream Career
FintechThe bank that needs new tech talent.

The London digibank desperate to hire in a difficult market

by Alex McMurray
3 hours ago
3 minute read
Firms operating in the real estate space will surely have braced themselves for a bumpy ride in the near future. House prices are on their way down as interest rates rise, which means real estate lenders will have higher costs and lower yields. Some firms might be looking to ease off the accelerator especially when it comes to hiring but fintech unicorn OakNorth Bank is doing quite the opposite.

Last October, we discovered 60 open job listings on their site, today, that number has fell to 48, a comparatively small drop given the large numbers of fintechs putting their hiring plans on hold.  One of the most interesting listings among the 48 for a senior tech recruiter. In that job description the OakNorth professes that their "tech team needs to grow." 

The role is London based and builds upon the banks 2023 hiring, which has been UK dominant despite the bank having a significant portion of its engineering department in India. 

It appears the most recent new hires have more of a tech focus than a finance one. Senior cloud engineer Kristiyan Dzhakov joins after working at two travel arrangements companies, Awaze and Booking.com while senior full stack engineer Dan Bovey joins from Trainline. Oaknorth says it cares "more about mindset, capability and culture fit than years of experience with specific technologies."

That doesn't mean finance professionals are absent from their plans, after all their COO was Standard Chartered's former COO for Europe and Americas. Samuel Eddy, formerly of UBS and most recently a global analytics lead at KPMG, has joined recently as a technical product manager. Technology risk change manager Stephen Gilkes previously worked for a number of banks including UBS and Credit Suisse.

OakNorth CEO Rishi Khosla isn't blind to the downturn in the market but is confident that his fintech will thrive as others fail. Speaking to Euromoney, he said "Do I expect overall losses in  the lending space to go up? Yes, absolutely. Do I expect OakNorth to do better than the market? I would say: yes."

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
