Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial"There's a lot of internal pushback."

JPMorgan bankers & traders upset by new personal phone rule

by Sarah Butcher
1 hour ago
3 minute read
JPMorgan bankers & traders upset by new personal phone rule

Some bankers and traders at JPMorgan have a new gripe. While they're not (yet?) having their bonuses docked for sending work-related WhatsApp messages of the kind that have cost their employer $200m in regulatory fines, they are being subject to a clampdown on personal phone use. 

Sources on the trading floor at the bank in London say they've received a succession of increasigly "firm" messages from management instructing them to install message monitoring software on personal mobile phones, and that this follows the withdrawal of their work cell phones. 

"JPMorgan is asking us to install JPM software on personal phones to replace JPM work phones," says one trader. "If we refuse, then the advice is to buy a new phone at our own cost and to install the software on that. There's a lot of internal pushback, but the decision was made by senior management and we're being told it's non-negotiable."

JPMorgan declined to comment on the claims. The trader said the new policy impacts up to 7,000 people at the corporate and investment bank, although insiders said the actual number is fewer than this.

Sources said most people at JPMorgan already operate under the bank's Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policy, which was introduced several years ago, and so won't be impacted by the removal of work phones. Where work-related software is added to a personal phone, it seemingly won't have access to personal applications or information, although it's not clear how this applies to WhatsApp.  

JPMorgan's new rule comes after some analysts at other banks claim they've been compelled to handover their personal phones so that banks can check their messages. In 2017, one junior banker at an unnamed bank was fired after sending an inappropriate Tinder message on his work-approved phone. 

In June 2021, JPMorgan requested that all its 'traders, bankers, financial advisers and even some branch employees' looked through all messages sent in the previous three years, on both personal and work devices, and save any 'related to work'. The bank said failure to do so would lead to "consequences" from its legal team.  The installation of the new software will, at least, presumably avoid the need to do this ever again.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Oxford Knight
Linux Systems Engineer - Chicago- Leading High Frequency Trading Firm
Oxford Knight
Chicago, United States
Oxford Knight
Network Engineer - Chicago or Austin- Leading High Frequency Trading Firm
Oxford Knight
Chicago, United States
Oxford Knight
Network Engineer - Chicago or Austin- Leading High Frequency Trading Firm
Oxford Knight
Austin, United States
Oxford Knight
Software Engineers - New York- Systematic Quant Fund
Oxford Knight
New York, United States
Maverick Trading
Stock/Options Trader - Remote - NC-Charlotte
Maverick Trading
Charlotte, United States
Maverick Trading
Stock/Options Trader - Remote - MI-Detroit
Maverick Trading
Detroit, United States
Top Articles
Standard Chartered pay: the most millionaires since 2019

Standard Chartered pay: the most millionaires since 2019

JPMorgan bankers & traders upset by new personal phone rule

JPMorgan bankers & traders upset by new personal phone rule

Morning Coffee: Deutsche Bank discovers Morgan Stanley's way of cutting pay. The bag carrying job that gets you to the top of BlackRock

Morning Coffee: Deutsche Bank discovers Morgan Stanley's way of cutting pay. The bag carrying job that gets you to the top of BlackRock

Does it really cost $S500k for a family to get by in Singapore?

Does it really cost $S500k for a family to get by in Singapore?

Millennium is building a team of Python quants in Miami

Millennium is building a team of Python quants in Miami

Related articles

Does it really cost $S500k for a family to get by in Singapore?
Financial

Does it really cost $S500k for a family to get by in Singapore?

15 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
"The market is full of middle-aged white heterosexual male bankers who can't find new jobs"
Financial

"The market is full of middle-aged white heterosexual male bankers who can't find new jobs"

15 Feb 2023
comment icon
4
like icon
1
How a Goldman Sachs VP from Michigan wrote a best seller
Financial

How a Goldman Sachs VP from Michigan wrote a best seller

15 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Barclays vows to keep hiring "selectively" for its investment bank
Financial

Barclays vows to keep hiring "selectively" for its investment bank

15 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1