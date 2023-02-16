Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
FinancialHong Kong bankers expect pay rises this year.

Hong Kong bankers want higher pay; Singaporeans are less pushy

by David Rothnie
3 hours ago
4 minute read
Hong Kong bankers want higher pay; Singaporeans are less pushy

A new salary report suggests that a still-tight jobs market in Asia will favour professionals in Hong Kong over those in Singapore.

Professionals working in Hong Kong are confident they will earn more this year than they did in 2022 as an exodus of staff combined with job cuts gives employees the upper hand.

According to the annual 2022 salary survey from Morgan McKinley, almost two thirds (65%) of employees in Hong Kong SAR are expecting their salaries to increase in 2023, with 71% also expecting some form of bonus pay-out too.

This optimism seems well-placed. According to the survey, 69% of employers in Hong Kong also think that salaries in their specific sector will rise in 2023, with 40% planning on increasing base salaries across all teams.

By contrast, just over half (51%) of Singaporean employees are expecting their salaries to increase this year, with a lower 65% also expecting some form of bonus.

Singaporeans might be too pessmistic though. 75% of employers in Singapore think that salaries in their specific sector will rise in 2023, with a third planning on increasing base salaries across all teams, despite a sharp focus on costs.

In Hong Kong 60% of employees in Hong Kong are looking to move jobs in the first half of the year as they seek to earn more, while 64% of employees in Singapore want to switch jobs as they look to secure a higher salary.

The reasons for wanting to move are the same in Hong Kong and Singapore – the motivation to secure a bigger salary remains the primary driver, followed by career development opportunities, the desire for meaningful and impactful work, job security and better culture and leadership. The only difference in the ranking is the Singapore professionals prize better culture and leadership over better job security.

One of the most striking findings is that Hong Kong professionals want to buck the flexible working trend,  with half of employees saying they would prefer to be in the office for three or four days a week. This compares with a third of professionals  Singapore, where the majority (53%) prefer to work just one or days in the office.

One Hong Kong banker who was asked by eFinancialcareers about the findings of the survey, agreed “This doesn’t surprise me. After three years of lockdowns in a small flat,  people want to be in the office. Singapore hasn’t had the same restrictions.”

Overall pay in Hong Kong rose during 2022 due to a combination of factors that included fewer people coming to Hong Kong and more people leaving due to Covid restrictions and political concerns. 

Robert Sheffield, Managing Director of Morgan McKinley Hong Kong & Greater China, said:  “Until availability of talent returns to normal levels, and pay expectations level out again, there will be plenty of competition between hiring organisations, and the potential for significantly higher earnings when moving roles will still be there. Being able to match the expectations of professionals looking to move roles is going to be crucial to successful recruitment.”

Professionals in Singapore enjoyed high salaries last year as it opened up after the pandemic. But ‘stability’ will be the watchword in 2023 as companies look at costs and navigate uncertain markets.  Gurj Sandhu, Managing Director of Morgan McKinley Singapore, said : “As a result, there will be a slight recalibration of salaries. Whilst professionals will receive an uplift when moving externally, the increases are broadly not likely to be as significant as they were in 2022. Attempts to retain staff via increments, alongside managing inflation, will also have an impact on the salaries of those not looking to move.”

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORDavid Rothnie Insider Comment
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Westbury Partners
C++ Low Latency Engineer (Sydney, London, or Amsterdam your location options)
Westbury Partners
Chicago, United States
Westbury Partners
C++ Low Latency Engineer (Sydney, London, or Amsterdam your location options)
Westbury Partners
New York, United States
Westbury Partners
Linux Systems Engineer - Low Latency - High Freq Trading - (Sydney, London, or Amsterdam your location options)
Westbury Partners
Chicago, United States
Westbury Partners
Linux Systems Engineer - Low Latency - High Freq Trading - (Sydney, London, or Amsterdam your location options)
Westbury Partners
New York, United States
Selby Jennings
Fraud Strategy Expert - Manager/Director
Selby Jennings
San Francisco, United States
Selby Jennings
AVP - Risk and Controls
Selby Jennings
New York, United States
Top Articles
Hong Kong bankers want higher pay; Singaporeans are less pushy

Hong Kong bankers want higher pay; Singaporeans are less pushy

This is why banks are considering more job cuts

This is why banks are considering more job cuts

Barclays associates are also griping about bonuses

Barclays associates are also griping about bonuses

Spring week in banks: Don't be annoying, suck up to HR

Spring week in banks: Don't be annoying, suck up to HR

Which is the best Grande École for finance?

Which is the best Grande École for finance?

Related articles

This is why banks are considering more job cuts
Financial

This is why banks are considering more job cuts

16 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
JPMorgan bankers & traders upset by new personal phone rule
Financial

JPMorgan bankers & traders upset by new personal phone rule

16 Feb 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
2
Does it really cost $S500k for a family to get by in Singapore?
Financial

Does it really cost $S500k for a family to get by in Singapore?

15 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
"The market is full of middle-aged white heterosexual male bankers who can't find new jobs"
Financial

"The market is full of middle-aged white heterosexual male bankers who can't find new jobs"

15 Feb 2023
comment icon
6
like icon
1