Have you taken a career break? Are you thinking of returning to work?

Most of us will spend more at least 40 years of our lives at work. Over this time our priorities, ambitions and circumstances will change constantly. Our careers should be looked upon as a journey with many twists and turns rather than following a strictly linear path.

Returning to your career following a long break is not necessarily a case of stepping bac in where you left off. But, with the right environment, it can be a great way to continue your progression. When you take a break, you gain valuable new insights, experiences and skills – all of which can be extremely useful for your next role.

Making a smooth transition back to work

Sharika had big career ambitions before taking a break to have her first child. She planned to return shortly after her parental leave, but between long commutes and long hours, she couldn’t find an employer flexible enough for her needs. As a result, her confidence took a hit.

She eventually found the right opportunity with Deutsche Bank but, having spent so much time away, was worried that it would be challenging re-entering the workplace. She received practical training on her return, but perhaps more important was the support she had from colleagues and managers so she could build her confidence.

Teresa Hamilton, Head of HR for UKI & EMEA explains why supporting returners getting back to work is so important at Deutsche Bank: “Experience tells us that many people are apprehensive about returning, find reintegration challenging, and can struggle to find the right opportunity. Our aim is to help experienced candidates identify the best opportunities, enable a smooth transition and provide the right support for the returning employee to thrive.”

The bank is firmly committed to supporting those that have had a career break of 12 months or more. Regardless of which part of the business you join, you’ll receive structured support enabling you to refresh and expand your existing skills and talents.

We’ll back you up with access to return-to-work training and development resources, a returner peer circle, internal support networks and up to 20 days of emergency childcare per year for children aged three months to eight years.

Balancing work and home life is a key priority for all of our employees. That’s why the bank has implemented a hybrid working model that enables eligible employees to achieve a working pattern that works for them.

Expanding your horizons

Rukhsar was already working for Deutsche Bank as an Associate in Risk Management when she decided to pause her career and focus on growth via professional qualifications. During her three-year break, she gained an MBA from Hult International Business School, and seized the opportunity to connect, network and be inspired by her diverse peers. By the end of her time there, she’d cultivated a much deeper understanding of the finance industry and all its possibilities. She was able to apply her enhanced skills and broader insights in her career.

Business school had provided her with invaluable theoretical knowledge but she was still concerned about navigating the increasingly digitised workspace on her return. She was pleased to find lots of on-demand training was available and with the support of her colleagues quickly mastered the new systems.

Take your next career step with Deutsche Bank

No matter what experiences you had during your break, we believe it can be used to unlock the next step in your career.