Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
FintechTo beat the best you'll need to hire from the best.

Goldman Sachs & Revolut hires helped Monzo's big growth

by Alex McMurray
1 minute ago
2 minute read
Goldman Sachs & Revolut hires helped Monzo's big growth

If you're looking to join a fintech firm that had a strong 2022, you can always cast an eye over Monzo. The UK-based digital bank's revenues grew 250% in a period when other fintechs were laying people off and having valuations slashed.

Monzo has also been hiring in a big way. Last year, headcount rose by 500 people. In and amongst those new hires were multiple staff from elite finance institutions that may have helped it thrive.

For example, Siddharth Ganeriwala quit Goldman's struggling consumer banking division Marcus, in March, and reappeared at Monzo as a data analyst. Goldman alumni are also dotted through Monzo's ranks. Aran Long joined in 2019 but became a senior engineer in July. 

Unsurprisingly, given the parallels between the two businesses, Monzo also poached from Revolut. Richard Bromley joined from Revolut as global head of fraud risk and compliance in August, for example. 

As Monzo has added staff, its average pay has fallen slightly to just under £50k. This is almost certainly due to the nature of its new jobs: 350 of the new hires were in customer operations.

Software developers at Monzo are better rewarded. According to Levels.fyi salary data, the average total compensation paid to Monzo engineers in 2022 was $136.5k (£111k).

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Barclays
Sr. Project Manager
Barclays
Wilmington, United States
Oxford Knight
Core Software Engineering Team - NYC, Chicago or Austin- Algorithmic Trading Firm
Oxford Knight
Austin, United States
Oxford Knight
Cyber Security Business Analyst - Chicago- Leading High Frequency Trading Firm
Oxford Knight
Chicago, United States
Oxford Knight
Windows Engineer - Chicago- Leading High Frequency Trading Firm
Oxford Knight
Chicago, United States
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Corporate Actions Manager / (Front Office) – Hybrid Project / Technology remit – Global Hedge Fund – $250-350k total comp package + amazing benefits!
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
New York, United States
BlackRock
Multi-Asset Strategies & Solutions (MASS) - Associate, Product Strategist
BlackRock
Atlanta, United States
Top Articles
Goldman Sachs & Revolut hires helped Monzo's big growth

Goldman Sachs & Revolut hires helped Monzo's big growth

Upset as London bankers face removal of lucrative allowances

Upset as London bankers face removal of lucrative allowances

5 fintech graduate programs you need to know

5 fintech graduate programs you need to know

The "awesome" boutique expanding in Asia this year

The "awesome" boutique expanding in Asia this year

Morning Coffee: Why Deutsche Bank didn’t cut 18,000 jobs after all. The 37 year-old woman at the top of Bridgewater

Morning Coffee: Why Deutsche Bank didn’t cut 18,000 jobs after all. The 37 year-old woman at the top of Bridgewater

Related articles

5 fintech graduate programs you need to know
Fintech

5 fintech graduate programs you need to know

3 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Top 8 Singapore Fintechs: The best cultures and best salaries
Fintech

Top 8 Singapore Fintechs: The best cultures and best salaries

1 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Goldman and JPMorgan developers are leaving for this fintech
Fintech

Goldman and JPMorgan developers are leaving for this fintech

31 Jan 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
1
Three fintechs that raised money in Jan and could hire in Feb
Fintech

Three fintechs that raised money in Jan and could hire in Feb

27 Jan 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1