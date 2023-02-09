Discover your dream Career
TechnologyMaking big strides in the Chinese market

The prop trading house expanding in Asia

by Alex McMurray
4 minutes ago
2 minute read
The prop trading house expanding in Asia

Flow Traders just released their Q4 earnings and things are looking pretty good for the Amsterdam based prop trading firm. In 2022, its net trading income was up 20% from the total in 2021.

Flow traders' expansion in Asia helped drive the increase in the final quarter. In Europe, the value of the products it traded rose only 1% between Q3 and Q4. In the US, they fell 8%. But in Asia they were up 13%.

Flow traders obtained a license to trade in Chinese markets and open an office in Shanghai in November. In January it hired Dominic Ho, a BofA director, for ETF market making in Hong Kong. 

Outside of Asia, Flow Traders is also opening and office in Chicago to tap the city's "unique pool of talent", and has been hiring for its Amsterdam HQ. Its head of risk, Tin Lau, joined in September from interdealer broker TP ICAP. It also brought in quant developer Ricky Cheng from crypto firm Amber Group to be a trader in November.

The firm currently has nine job openings in their Hong Kong office and three in Singapore. Amongst the Hong Kong jobs are C++ or Java engineers and a graduate trader position.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
