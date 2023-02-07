The fintech that just hired a HSBC MD isn't done yet

Late last year, Kansas based fintech C2FO laid off a modest 20 employees, in line with the layoffs occurring across the fintech space.

Cut to just two months later and the firm, which provides digital account solutions, is reversing its fortunes by looking to hire for a number of senior positions.

It's also just recruited ex-HSBC global head of structuring, Dimitrios Vasileiadis. After six years at the bank, he declares himself "excited to build and scale great products at C2FO" with their "innovative" team.

Few of C2FOs executive branch have serious tenured experience at one of the big banks, so for C2FO Vasileiadis looks quite the catch. His new role is their global head of financing products.

A number of senior roles remain available amongst its 36 open job listings.

This month, its opened applications for a senior finance executive and a senior product manager. It also has open director roles, in strategic partnerships and market operations respectively.

