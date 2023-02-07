Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
FintechI don't think we're outside Kansas anymore...

The fintech that just hired a HSBC MD isn't done yet

by Alex McMurray
1 hour ago
2 minute read
The fintech that just hired a HSBC MD isn't done yet

Late last year, Kansas based fintech C2FO laid off a modest 20 employees, in line with the layoffs occurring across the fintech space.

Cut to just two months later and the firm, which provides digital account solutions, is reversing its fortunes by looking to hire for a number of senior positions.

It's also just recruited ex-HSBC global head of structuring, Dimitrios Vasileiadis. After six years at the bank, he declares himself "excited to build and scale great products at C2FO" with their "innovative" team.

Few of C2FOs executive branch have serious tenured experience at one of the big banks, so for C2FO Vasileiadis looks quite the catch. His new role is their global head of financing products.

A number of senior roles remain available amongst its 36 open job listings.

This month, its opened applications for a senior finance executive and a senior product manager. It also has open director roles, in strategic partnerships and market operations respectively.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Joshua Lawrence on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Metis Search
Analyst & Associate - Elite Boutique Investment Bank - Infrastructure & Energy M&A
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings Investment Banking
Investment Banking FIG M&A Analyst 1-2 Elite Boutique
Selby Jennings Investment Banking
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Elevate Partners
Infrastructure Investment Associate
Elevate Partners
London, United Kingdom
Analyst / Associate - Leveraged Finance Debt Advisory
London, United Kingdom
Edgworth Partners
Analyst/Associate, Infrastructure M&A and Debt Advisory
Edgworth Partners
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Credit Suisse's bonus delay offers further escape opportunities

Credit Suisse's bonus delay offers further escape opportunities

The fintech that just hired a HSBC MD isn't done yet

The fintech that just hired a HSBC MD isn't done yet

Deutsche Bank investment bankers might escape "strategic" cuts

Deutsche Bank investment bankers might escape "strategic" cuts

How hard is it to get a Big Four job when you graduate?

How hard is it to get a Big Four job when you graduate?

Morning Coffee: The Rothschild pay information that could soon be secret. Goldman Sachs guy who took 5 year break in better position than colleague who didn’t

Morning Coffee: The Rothschild pay information that could soon be secret. Goldman Sachs guy who took 5 year break in better position than colleague who didn’t

Related articles

Singapore's big 4 digital banks: Who are they hiring?
Fintech

Singapore's big 4 digital banks: Who are they hiring?

6 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Goldman Sachs & Revolut hires helped Monzo's big growth
Fintech

Goldman Sachs & Revolut hires helped Monzo's big growth

3 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
5 fintech graduate programs you need to know
Fintech

5 fintech graduate programs you need to know

3 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Top 8 Singapore Fintechs: The best cultures and best salaries
Fintech

Top 8 Singapore Fintechs: The best cultures and best salaries

1 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1