California Love for this B2B unicorn

Hedge fund alumni are joining this fintech in San Francisco

by Alex McMurray
2 hours ago
2 minute read
Hedge fund alumni are joining this fintech in San Francisco

Late last year, B2B fintech unicorn Nium made two significant senior hires from major hedge funds. In August, Two Sigma's head of data engineering platform and products, Ramana Satyavarapu, joined as their chief technology officer in San Francisco. The next month New York based Citadel engineer Kuai Yu moved out to the Bay Area to join him as a software engineering leader.

In early 2023, Nium has been hiring engineers in California in a big way as it builds out its team, and it's not done just yet. It says it's "building a world-class team in the US to help us bring our mission of powering a future of frictionless commerce to life."

Among the new hires are a number of fresh graduates, including Rohith Kadivendi. Prior to joining, he spent a year as an engineer at Goldman Sachs then went back to university to get a masters in computer science. Han-Ju Tsai, another masters student also spent half a year at Singapore tech giant Sea before joining this month.

Not all hires are junior. In January, Nium hired Ryan Rho as a Staff Software engineer. Rho joined after a year long career break, having previously been at Amazon and Uber for a collective 6 years. Sahil Arora, the new senior manager for solution engineering was acquired from platforms fintech Finix having spent most of his career at payments unicorn Marqeta.

Alex McMurray
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
