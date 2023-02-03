Discover your dream Career
FintechNot everyone's looking to start in traditional banking

5 fintech graduate programs you need to know

by Alex McMurray
1 hour ago
4 minute read
If you're a young person looking to get into finance, chances are you're looking at internships at Goldman Sachs, Jane Street or some other established financial institution. Because that's where everybody goes... so it must be the only place to go, right?

What if there was another way? As fintech firms grow in prominence and market share, they begin to demand the best talent and more recently, that means training that talent themselves from the ground up.

From BNPL and digital banks to cryptocurrency, here are 5 fintech graduate schemes you need to know about.

Revolut

Perhaps the most prominent of them all having launched this year, London's digibank decacorn Revolut is launching Rev-celerator, its internship and graduate program.

It won't be easy to get into, with thousands of applicants but only 10 places in its current iteration, but if you can grab an elusive role, you'll thank yourself for it.

Revolut is a difficult place to work... very difficult. That comes with benefits, however, like industry-wide recognition that is sure to jumpstart your fintech career.

The roles currently available are backend and python engineers, product designers, and non-technology roles in corporate comms and information security

B2C2

Getting a job in crypto at all is difficult enough in 2023, let alone getting a job as a graduate. One fintech that's recruiting a graduate in a uniquely strong role is B2C2 as they recruit an algorithmic crypto trader from the class of 2022 or 2023 in London or New Jersey.

This isn't a graduate 'scheme' per-se; B2C2 call it a "rare opportunity for a graduate to join", but the opportunity afforded merits a mention.

Algorithmic trading is an excellent career path if you also have an interest in traditional finance, as systematic trading firms like Hudson River tend to pay very well. One caveat however is that B2C2 ask you to code in Python or Java while the industry standard for elite algorithmic trading is C++

OKX

If you're looking for a more dedicated graduate scheme within Crypto, you'll find it at Malta based crypto exchange OKX.

The 'Supernova' scheme encompasses a number of roles, including NFT product manager, product desinger, and front and backend engineers. It's a 3-year career accelerator scheme with a relatively simple application process, involving just a skills test and an interview.

This scheme is, at present, entirely within Asia. The product designer role is in Hong Kong, but all other listings are in Singapore.

Kikoff

Credit builder fintech Kikoff is a great opportunity for fintech focused software engineers and product managers in the San Francisco area.

As with B2C2, the roles available aren't part of a specific 'scheme' but this can be attributed to their comparatively smaller headcount of up to 50 employees as estimated by Crunchbase and Glassdoor.

The firm also appears more female friendly, Their CEO is a woman, and they've been backed by the Female Founders Fund. Reviews on Glassdoor average out at a huge 4.9 stars, with many praising its "talented co-workers."

Klarna

BNPL unicorn Klarna is soon to start recruiting for its 2023 engineering graduate program and it's a great opportunity for graduates that want to work in multiple different environments.

Klarna have a range of offices across Europe in cities like Stockholm, Berlin and Milan. The scheme would see you work at a 'home' office for 6 months, then 3 months in a new office, then.

This is a more tenured scheme than some on this list. Klarna's site features testimonials from their 2019 inductees. One such employee, Gustavo Martinez who is still employed by the company, says "no one is going to micromanage your work... but people expect results."

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.

 

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
