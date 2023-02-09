Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
FinancialMercuria and Vitol shopping for bankers at a discount.

Now Goldman Sachs bankers are joining commodities trading houses too

by Zeno Toulon
1 minute ago
2 minute read
Now Goldman Sachs bankers are joining commodities trading houses too

After a year of the sort of crazy volatility that leads to either fortune or ruin, commodities trading houses are adding bankers to their investment teams – seemingly, to green up their businesses.

Mercuria, the Swiss-based commodities trader, has hired an executive director from Goldman Sachs. Luke Woodard joined the group in Geneva as an investment manager after 12 years in banking with JPMorgan, Evercore, and, most recently, Goldman. He spoke on social media about his excitement for “the opportunity to help accelerate the energy transition.”

Mercuria isn't just hiring bankers for its investment team -it's also building out its inhouse M&A business. In December, for example, it hired BP’s former head of M&A, Robert Lawson. Lawson was in his role for ten years and oversaw some of BP's landmark renewables acquisitions.

Rival houses are also hiring bankers for investment operations. Sam Wignall joined Vitol in October. A former Macquarie VP (with the green investment team), Wignall is also working in renewables; he contributed to Vitol’s acquisition of a renewable energy platform in Poland. In July, it also hired Richard Beard, an analyst in Rothschild's energy and power team, as an investments associate.

It’s not just bankers moving, either. Mercuria has added quants from around the world in the past year, including data scientist Jalel Zghonda from Firmenich, a Swiss chemical manufacturer. Martin Bohdal and Tzyy Shyang Tong joined as quantitative strategists from insurer AXA and hedge fund Equiti Capital. Bohdal joined Mercuria in Geneva, and Tong joined the firm in London.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Stanford Black
Java Developer – Hedge Fund
Stanford Black
New York, United States
Compliance Recruitment Solutions
RISK & CONTROLS MANAGER (HR) – FIN SERVICES AUDIT, COMPLIANCE OR RISK EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
Compliance Recruitment Solutions
Virginia Beach, United States
Oxford Knight
Core Software Engineering Team - NYC, Chicago or Austin- Algorithmic Trading Firm
Oxford Knight
Austin, United States
Oxford Knight
Windows Engineer - Chicago- Leading High Frequency Trading Firm
Oxford Knight
Chicago, United States
Oxford Knight
Cyber Security Business Analyst - Chicago- Leading High Frequency Trading Firm
Oxford Knight
Chicago, United States
Bloomberg
Senior Software Engineer - Full Stack - Entitlement & Risk
Bloomberg
New York, United States
Top Articles
Now Goldman Sachs bankers are joining commodities trading houses too

Now Goldman Sachs bankers are joining commodities trading houses too

The prop trading house expanding in Asia

The prop trading house expanding in Asia

JPMorgan's job cuts include tech staff in the investment bank

JPMorgan's job cuts include tech staff in the investment bank

JPMorgan's new MD duo are cloud specialists

JPMorgan's new MD duo are cloud specialists

Morning Coffee: Goldman rebels are wasting their time. Credit Suisse’s curious bonus system for top performers

Morning Coffee: Goldman rebels are wasting their time. Credit Suisse’s curious bonus system for top performers

Related articles

Morning Coffee: Goldman rebels are wasting their time. Credit Suisse’s curious bonus system for top performers
Financial

Morning Coffee: Goldman rebels are wasting their time. Credit Suisse’s curious bonus system for top performers

9 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
When Singaporean bankers complain, Credit Suisse listens
Financial

When Singaporean bankers complain, Credit Suisse listens

8 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The biggest hedge funds in Paris, and who's hiring
Financial

The biggest hedge funds in Paris, and who's hiring

8 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Bankers with exploding offers are battling for private equity jobs
Financial

Bankers with exploding offers are battling for private equity jobs

8 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0