The top APAC investment banks in Singapore, and who they're hiring

Which are the biggest local banks in Singapore and who are they hiring? We bring you the ranking below, courtesy of Refinitiv, the data provider.

Some of Singapore's biggest banks by fees earned in 2022 were locals. And it's not just about DBS.

1) DBS

DBS is the largest bank in Singapore by assets and the 69th largest in the world. It was also the largest participant in Singapore’s investment banking activity in 2022, a role it managed to keep from 2021, collecting 11% of the IB fees paid in the city.

The bank has recently added directors – as recently as this month – including Sherman Hung, its new head of large corporate & institutions banking group, based in Hong Kong.

2) UOB

United Overseas Bank (UOB) was the second largest APAC (and fifth overall) participant in the Singaporean investment banking market, collecting 5% over revenues in the city. It is the third largest bank in Singapore by assets and the 91st worldwide.

Some of the directors added last month by UOB include Brahmantya Paramajati and Jagan Kanthadai, head of operational risk management and head of group PFS risk, based in Jakarta and Singapore respectively.

3) OCBC

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC) is the second largest bank in Singapore by assets under management – and the 78th largest worldwide. It was the third largest APAC participant in Singapore’s investment banking activity in 2022, collecting 4% of fees produced in the city.

It’s added directors as recently as this month, including Kelvin Fong and Sanjay Nair – as premier offshore team head and head of content marketing in the global wholesale bank, respectively. Both join the bank in Singapore.

4) Bank of China

The Bank of China was the fourth largest APAC participant in Singaporean investment banking 2022, and the largest non-Singaporean Asian participant. The bank is huge – the fourth largest in the world by assets, and bigger than any bank outside of China.

Although most of the bank’s staff is based in Mainland China, it has a global presence - Thiago Rodrigues De Almeida joined the bank as head of legal and compliance in Paris from BNP Paribas last month.

5) Nomura

The 81st largest bank in the world by assets, Nomura was the second biggest non-Singaporean APAC participant in the Garden City’s investment banking activities, taking 2.3% of fees in 2022. It was the 13th largest participant overall.

Nomura has also been hiring in compliance – it nabbed Seth Picconi from BNP Paribas this month to join its institutional equity and equity compliance team in New York.

6) ANZ Banking Group

The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) is the second largest bank by assets in Australia (and the 52nd worldwide) and was the 15th biggest fee-taker in Singapore’ investment banking revenues.

Some of its largest scalps this year has been JeeHee Yim, who joined as the bank’s head of risk analytics and data, based in Auckland. The bank also added Miranda James last month to be its head of ESG, also based in Auckland, from ASB Bank.

