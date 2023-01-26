Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
PayRevenues are down, compensation is up.

Virtu pay in 2022 nearly as high as 2020, with a catch

by Alex McMurray
2 hours ago
2 minute read
Virtu pay in 2022 nearly as high as 2020, with a catch

Virtu, the high frequency trading firm, released its results today. Last year wasn't great for business. It was sort of great for employees. 

Virtu's total revenues decreased 15.9% in 2022, with a 29.5% year-on-year decrease in the fourth quarter. Net income was hit the hardest however, falling over 43% from 2021s total.

Nonetheless, compensation was up. Virtu spent $390.9m on paying its people last year, a 3.9% increase on 2021, and only slightly less than its bumper $393.5m payout in 2020. Needless to say, individual compensation is likely to be highly differentiated. On levels.fyi, the average total compensation reported by Virtu software engineers in 2022 was $251k each.

The pay story at Virtu isn't straightforward, though. While cash compensation barely rose last year, share based compensation, which was 17.2% of the total, was up over 20%. In 2021, share based compensation accounted for 14.8% of the total. 

If you work for Virtu, therefore, the implication is that you'd better like your pay deferred. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters and join a department where you too can compete for the favour of your CEO.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
2023 Investment Graduate Rotation Program
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
JPMorgan wants to hire cryptography engineers in Singapore

JPMorgan wants to hire cryptography engineers in Singapore

From finance to fashion: the NY banker that left to build a startup

From finance to fashion: the NY banker that left to build a startup

Bank of America's new MDs contain surprises after mixed bonus round

Bank of America's new MDs contain surprises after mixed bonus round

Blackstone pay in 2022 might have been its lowest in years

Blackstone pay in 2022 might have been its lowest in years

Virtu pay in 2022 nearly as high as 2020, with a catch

Virtu pay in 2022 nearly as high as 2020, with a catch

Related articles

The 2023 banking bonus calendar
Pay

The 2023 banking bonus calendar

25 Jan 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
1
Bank of America bonus day: Big disparities after huge hiring
Pay

Bank of America bonus day: Big disparities after huge hiring

25 Jan 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Morning Coffee: Inside the bonus cuts at JPMorgan, Goldman & Morgan Stanley. Lessons from a demanding job and a family
Pay

Morning Coffee: Inside the bonus cuts at JPMorgan, Goldman & Morgan Stanley. Lessons from a demanding job and a family

24 Jan 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Citi beat US rivals amid Asia investment banking pain
Pay

Citi beat US rivals amid Asia investment banking pain

23 Jan 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1