FinancialA managing director has left OCBC.

Institutional sales veteran leaves OCBC in Singapore

by Simon Mortlock
2 hours ago
Institutional sales veteran leaves OCBC in Singapore

David Pan, an institutional sales veteran, has left his role as a managing director at OCBC.

Pan had been with the Republic’s second largest lender since 2014 and was head of its Singapore team for institutional sales, according to his LinkedIn profile.

His OCBC job focused on sales, strategy, and business development for Asian local credits, local rates, structured solutions, private debt, and PE fund placement.

Prior to OCBC, Pan was with Westpac as head of global capital markets sales for Asia.

The Columbia Business School MBA graduate worked for RBS between 2001 and 2012, latterly as a  director, specialising in fixed income sales.

Pan has not responded to a request to comment on his next move.

Simon Mortlock
