The revolving door of risk MDs at Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse is still adding to its risk team, but it's losing staff too.

The Swiss bank has recruited two new MDs for its risk team. Jenniffer Emmanuel, a former Goldman Sachs co-chief operating officer for global markets who left the firm to become chief operating officer of Capula, the hedge fund, has joined as the bank’s chief operating officer for risk. She comes from Recognise Bank, a fintech that specialises in providing loans to small businesses, where she spent five months as a strategic advisor on a contract basis.

Rashmi Dubier joins Credit Suisse from Japanese bank MUFG. She joins as an MD in the business risk and transformation team, and will be based out of Singapore. She spent nearly four years at MUFG as regional head of anti-money laundering, but most of her career (12+ years, in fact) was at Citi.

Credit Suisse’s risk department isn’t a one-way street, though. The bank lost its IB head of contract risk advisory, Alastair Ferguson, to legal tech incubator ClearyX. Ferguson, based out of London, spent seven years with Credit Suisse, and eight with Merrill Lynch before that. He left as an MD - and joins ClearyX as a VP.

Credit Suisse has been upgrading its risk team following losses relating to Greensill and Archegos . In February last year, it hired David Wildermuth, as group chief risk officer. Wildermuth spent nearly 25 years at Goldman Sachs, most recently as the bank's deputy CRO.

He's set about hiring Goldman colleagues. In November, Credit Suisse added Nico Friedman, Goldman Sachs’ former head of global markets credit risk, as well as Craig Bricker, an MD in risk analytics and reporting. Friedman will be chief risk officer for markets and investment banking & capital markets. Bricker will be head of risk analytics and reporting. They had over 40 years of experience at Goldman Sachs between them.

