How to get a quant job at Citadel: "There's no online coding test"

If you want to get a quant or technology job at most large financial services employers today, you'll need to pass an online coding test first. These tests, from companies like HackerRank and Codility have become gateways to the industry. However, they're often deeply unpopular with candidates who are compelled to spend hours refining their ability to pass them, even when the problems involved bear little resemblance to the job they applied to.

But not all companies use online tests to qualify candidates. Citadel, the multistrategy hedge fund with more than $50bn in assets under management, sidesteps them altogether.

"I had four rounds of technical interviews with my future team members and three rounds of interviews with senior management," says He Le, a quantitative researcher in Citadel's Hong Kong global quantitative strategies group who joined this month after an internship in Hong Kong last summer. "There was no online coding test, but I was asked to do some real time coding during my technical interviews."

Unusually for finance employers now, Citadel has eschewed automated hiring tools. Matt Mitro, the global head of graduate recruitment for Citadel and Citadel Securities says their process is "traditional." "At the moment, we don’t do any of the scaled assessments that other organizations do. We want people to have an opportunity to meet with us," he told eFinancialCareers last November.

A rigorous interview process

In place of prescreening coding tests, would-be quants at Citadel face a rigorous interview process peopled by humans. Le applied for an internship after completing a PhD in statistics at NYU Stern and a bachelor's in pure and applied mathematics at Tsinghua University in Beijing. Alongside the real-time face-to-face coding tests in his interview, he says he was asked some "very deep questions" about the research he conducted for his PhD.

Le's PhD entailed an investigation into the inner workings of black box deep learning models, including a quantification of the uncertainty they entail and an examination of their efficiency. It then proposed algorithms that are efficient both in terms of computational requirements and memory and that can maintain their accuracy in large datasets.

"I gave some very detailed answers," says Le. "The interview was actually quite enjoyable - the people interviewing me weren't professors of statistics but they had their own expertise in the area, and we had a good conversation about the high level principles of my analysis. They asked about cultural aspects too - they were interested in my research style."

The Citadel quant internship

Le says he had an opportunity to put some of the things he'd learned during the PhD into practice during the subsequent internship.

"I conducted two projects at Citadel during the summer. They used statistical optimization algorithms that were highly correlated with my academic research. I also created a tool that uses deep learning and natural language processing techniques to represent characteristics of a dataset and to make trades based upon that."

As with most Citadel internships, Le says he spent the first week in a hotel with the other interns. This was an opportunity to bond with the team and included lunches and dinners with traders and technologists, and was supplemented by coaching on communication styles.

The internship ended in a presentation to the whole department. "Team members and senior management listened to my presentation on what I'd been doing in my two projects," says Lee. "My managers were already familiar with my progress, but it was an opportunity to explain it to everyone else." One of his projects has since gone into production and is making money for the firm.

Joining full time

Lee joined Citadel in a full time role at the start of January '23. As a quant strategist in the equities team, he uses machine learning to parse data for investment opportunities. "In Hong Kong, our primary mandate is emerging markets like China, India and Brazil, but we operate worldwide," he says

Among other things, Le is working on natural language processing and deep learning techniques that can monitor news reports and determine investment opportunities. "We're working with state-of-the-art models," says He. "It's exciting - there's a rapid feedback cycle from idea to real world impact."

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)