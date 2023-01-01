Discover your dream Career
FinancialWhat’s on the horizon for your hiring?

The big trends that will reshape your recruitment in 2023

by eFinancialCareers
1 January 2023
1 minute read
The big trends that will reshape your recruitment in 2023

How will 2022’s big hiring trends shape the job market in 2023? And what new recruitment challenges are on the horizon for financial institutions over the next 12 months? 

Our webinar answers these questions and more. Join eFinancialCareers CEO Pete Healey and leaders from our UK, US and APAC businesses to learn about:

  • The surprising truth about bonus expectations.
  • Sought-after jobs for 2023.
  • Standout regional trends in the UK, US, Hong Kong, and Singapore. 
  • The changing face of fintech recruitment.

Register today in your region:

EMEA

APAC

US

eFinancialCareers
