FinancialTit-for-tat, or a budding friendship between banks?

Deutsche Bank and Barclays are poaching MDs in NYC

by Zeno Toulon
3 hours ago
2 minute read
Deutsche Bank and Barclays are poaching MDs in NYC

Although Barclays has been cutting junior staff, the bank has still been hiring seniors.

Kyle Reidy joined the bank’s New York office the other week after nearly 15 years at Deutsche Bank in the city. He joins Barclays as its global head of structured credit origination. Reidy was a well known “mentor” at Deutsche Bank - one of his protegees, Abigail Carras, credited him in 2021 for her position in Insider’s list of Top 25 rising stars on Wall Street.

The flow from Deutsche Bank isn’t entirely one way, however. The German bank hired Barclays MD Anil Atluri – also a 15-year veteran – just a few weeks ago, with a joining date slated for the end of this quarter. Alturi will be running Deutsche's institutional client group in the Americas. 

Reidy isn’t the only MD to join Barclays in recent weeks. The bank also took on a small pile of senior ex-Goldman bankers including Douglas Melsheimer and Hamza Hoummady earlier this month, when it seemed as if a (rather minor, all things considered) exodus of the bank’s senior staff was taking place.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
