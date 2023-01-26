Bank of America's new MDs contain surprises after mixed bonus round

Yesterday was bonus day at Bank of America. Today is managing director (MD) promotion day. We've added the names of the 51 people promoted in capital markets and the investment bank below.

As we've noted before, Bank of America's investment bankers didn't do badly last year - their revenues fell, but by less than at rivals. Promoting new MDs is an opportunity to acknowledge this.

One group of MDs in particular did well this year: at least six of this year's new MDs are in some form of technology banking, be it software focused or the traditional technology, media and telecoms mix. Reflecting the importance of the energy landscape in the wake of the war in Ukraine, there are also a couple in energy and power. There's another couple in healthcare and a couple in consumer and retail.

There were also some surprises. Despite a challenging 2022, BofA promoted three people in leveraged finance. However, only one ECM banker made the cut.

In London, Gerardo Ubaghs Carrion was promoted after a previous career as a professional violinist. The list seems somewhat short on female names.

In some cases, MD promotions are made in lieu of bonus generosity. One headhunter says that people on the BofA MD list were compensated less vigorously than might otherwise have been the case. The bank didn't respond to a request to comment.

We don't have names for markets (sales and trading) promotions (feel free to send them to the email address below). However, based on the alleged distribution of bonuses in markets, they might be more prevalent in equities than in fixed income. One headhunter claimed equities bonuses were down 10%, compared to a decline of 10%-30% in high yield, 10-20% in investment grade and more than 40% on the syndicate desk.

Global Capital Markets MDs

Alex Bavifard Leveraged finance, New York

Kevin Barthelmes

Hital Prakash Desai Head of CEEMEA Syndicate, London

Bryan Dobrovolski Leveraged finance, North Carolina

Sem Hamzaoui Strategic equity, London

Hector Hernandez EM Capital Markets, New York

Jon Kramer Corporate rates solutions, London

Hiroshi Oikawa Head of Japanese DCM syndicate, Tokyo

Josue Portillo Financial sponsors and FX rates, New York

Christine Roemer Strategic equity solutions (ECM), New York

Christina Starkey New York

Brendan Singleton Private capital markets, New York

Jon Stauning Leveraged finance, New York

Su Yeang Rates and derivatives marketing, LA

James McNiven Young DCM Liability management, London

Global investment banking MDs

Alex Angelatos Financial technology investment banking, LA

Andreas Apostolatos Healthcare services banking, New York

Patricia Asdourian Investment banking, Brazil

Rahul Barua Consumer and retail investment banking, New York

Ryan Berube Real estate, gaming and lodging, New York

Gerardo Ubaghs Carrion Life sciences banking, New York

Ric Cuenca Energy and power banking, New York

Carlo de Carlo Financial sponsors, London

Andreas Daimer Financial institutions banking, Frankfurt

Jonathan Denby Investment banking, Melbourne

Camille Eid MENA investment banking, Middle East

Magnus Ericson Investment banking, Stockholm

Daniel Evans Healthcare banking, Charlotte

Chris Grosse Investment banking, New York

Guillaume Hamard Investment banking, Paris

Garrett Healey Investment banking, Canada

Julio Hernandez Energy investment banking, Houston

Sjoerd van Hooijdonk Investment banking, Amsterdam

Rishi Jhaver M&A, New York

Howard Liu Banker, Singapore

Pratik Mehta Software investment banking, San Francisco

Ross Michler Consumer and retail banking, New York

Rob Michlovich Technology investment banking, New York

Neal Nisargand Technology investment banking, San Franciso

Haani Paienjton Junior

Mike Pierre TMT banking New Jersey

Marco Polli Investment banking, Milan

Michael Ruflin M&A, New York

Martin Saravia LatAm investment banking, New York

Vish Setia Biopharma investment banking, San Francisco

Harsha Shah Financial sponsors, London

Marly Gillece Smith

Luke Toland Real estate and gaming, London

John Vincent TMT banking, San Francisco

Jasmine Wang Energy and power banking, Hong Kong

Shuhei Yamashita

