Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay
1
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
FinancialBalyasny is not the same as it used to be.

Hedge fund Balyasny is diversifying, and hiring

by Sarah Butcher
3 hours ago
2 minute read
Hedge fund Balyasny is diversifying, and hiring
Dmitry Balyasny wants you

Three weeks ago, when most people were winding down for Christmas, Balyasny Asset Management (BAM), the multi-strategy hedge fund, held an investor day. It was its first since 2017, and was something of a milestone. BAM has changed a lot in five years.

When BAM was founded by Dmitry Balyasny, Scott Schroeder and Taylor O'Malle in 2001, its focus was fundamental investing and long/short equities trading. After diversifying its strategy, this is no longer the case - at the December investor day, the fund revealed that more than half of its $17bn in assets under management are now spread across other strategies, including early stage investing, commodities, commodities and macro. 

Macro was the firm's top performing strategy in 2022. Five of the seven people promoted to partner at Balyasny last week were in the macro team, and by our count, the firm made at least 50 macro hires last year. They included Jon Sun, the former New York head of linear rates trading at Bank of America, who joined in November.

The fund has been building-out its commodities team, adding Dan Deighton, Goldman Sachs' former global head of commodity index and agricultural products trading in September. And while it's still active in equities trading, it's been pivoting in favor of systematic rather than fundamental trading, adding people like Chuting Ji, who joined from BAML's central risk desk in November. 

There are already signs that last year's recruitment rush will continue in 2023. Balyasny plans to make an aggressive moves into systematic equities and commodities this year, as well as growing the data and technology teams that it also expanded dramatically in 2022. Recruits since the New Year include: Thomas Ober, a senior quant from Bank of America; Vedat Zeren, an FX derivatives trader who spent nearly a decade at Citi; and David Gibson and Tseno Tselkov, two quants who come from their own firm, Symbiosis Capital.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Eric Prouzet on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
1 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • Bl
    Blog Idlatif
    2 hours ago

    Hedge fund is a limited partnership that exists between investors and professional financial managers https://www.idlatif.com

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
2023 Investment Graduate Rotation Program
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
London, United Kingdom
Pearse Partners
Hedge Fund Equity L/S Analyst
Pearse Partners
London, United Kingdom
Fourier Ltd
Junior Quantitative Researcher
Fourier Ltd
London, United Kingdom
Caxton
Macro Execution Trader
Caxton
London, United Kingdom
Walker Hamill
Finance Analyst
Walker Hamill
London, United Kingdom
Caxton
Trading Assistant: Hedge Fund
Caxton
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Hedge fund Balyasny is diversifying, and hiring

Hedge fund Balyasny is diversifying, and hiring

Ex-Gemini head of people hiring slow and steady in DeFi

Ex-Gemini head of people hiring slow and steady in DeFi

Goldman Sachs: "The market for talent remains robust"

Goldman Sachs: "The market for talent remains robust"

Morgan Stanley dropped bankers' pay 10%: They got off easy

Morgan Stanley dropped bankers' pay 10%: They got off easy

Goldman Sachs consumer bank: revenues of $433m, writedowns of $972m

Goldman Sachs consumer bank: revenues of $433m, writedowns of $972m

Related articles

Goldman Sachs: "The market for talent remains robust"
Financial

Goldman Sachs: "The market for talent remains robust"

17 Jan 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Goldman Sachs consumer bank: revenues of $433m, writedowns of $972m
Financial

Goldman Sachs consumer bank: revenues of $433m, writedowns of $972m

17 Jan 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Credit Suisse APAC jobs are turning back towards wealth
Financial

Credit Suisse APAC jobs are turning back towards wealth

17 Jan 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Big 4 accountants complain of 80-hour weeks on terrible pay. Ex-Credit Suisse guys need name for new crypto venture
Financial

Morning Coffee: Big 4 accountants complain of 80-hour weeks on terrible pay. Ex-Credit Suisse guys need name for new crypto venture

17 Jan 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2