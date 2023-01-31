Discover your dream Career
FinancialJPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, and Lazard have all opened applications.

Okay, banks are hiring interns for 2024. Don’t panic.

by Zeno Toulon
5 hours ago
2 minute read
Okay, banks are hiring interns for 2024. Don't panic.

More banks have opened their application windows for summer internships in New York.

Although the idea of banks opening applications for summer 2024 already was a semi-comical and practically cruel thought a few weeks ago, several banks have now opened positions for summer internships including JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, and Lazard. They join Rothschild and RBC, which opened their own intern programs a few months back.

JPMorgan’s programs include roles at its Corporate and Investment Bank, including in M&A and markets. Applications close on September 17th 2023, but given the competitive (understatement) nature of applications, we’d recommend applying now.

Morgan Stanley is another bank that opened applications for 2024, with investment banking and capital markets both open (although a deadline wasn’t given) among others. Morgan Stanley doesn't always advertise graduate-level roles in the front office and prefers to make graduate offers to interns.

Boutique firm (and asset manager) Lazard has also posted its applications for 2024. M&A and capital markets roles have been opened, among others (although not asset management, we believe).

If you’re interested in applying, be quick – less than 1% of applications to JPMorgan’s CIB are successful. There’s a bit more about the application process here.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
