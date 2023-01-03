Three fintechs that could be hiring in early 2023

As most industries wind down between Christmas and New Year, the big wheels of finance keep on turning. Fintechs continued to complete funding rounds in the final days of 2022 and some did remarkably well.

A bump in the road beats a sinkhole

South Korean fintech app Toss was able to raise $400m, earning it a valuation of $7B. This might look good at first but its valuation of $7.4B last year rains on the parade a little.

A slight drop in valuation might not be something to sing about, but given how many companies are dropping by billions, nearly maintaining pace is still impressive.

For example, Financial News reported earlier in the year that Toss was competing with Singaporean rival Grab. While Toss’ valuation fell just over 5%, the publicly traded Grab had its stock price fall by over 59% from this time last year.

Toss is looking to grow, with over 200 open positions available on their website, including multiple machine learning, java and python developer roles.

London funding still going strong

In the fintech capital, London, one of the big winners has been financial planning app Updraft. They raised £108m ($130.95m) in late Deember, their record round to date. With Crunchbase estimating their revenue between $500m and $1B, they’re worth watching as one to enter the unicorn club.

They only have 1 open position however, for a senior Python engineer. So who is hiring in London?

We've reported before on Allica Bank which also raised £100m at the start of December but a number of smaller fintechs have also had positive funding rounds. Risk technology fintech Acin raised $24m, B2B credit security firm Bondaval raised $15m.

Of all these firms, it's Allica that's hiring in a big way. It listed over 17 jobs in December alone across their London, Milton Keynes and India locations.

Amber raise big money, but they won’t see all of it.

After failing to raise $100m in a series B+ extension for growth, Singaporean firm Amber have changed tact, accruing $300m in series C funding to limit the impact of the FTX scandal.

It may not be a glamorous valuation booming fundraiser, but it's an important one. Amber is moving quickly to take action in supporting the resolution of the saga sets a positive standard and could hopefully lead to other large firms with ties to the fallen giant taking action early into the New Year.

1) Today, we’re announcing that Amber Group has completed a $300M Series-C round, led by Fenbushi Capital US and joined by other crypto-native investors and family offices. — Amber Group (@ambergroup_io) December 16, 2022

Amber's hiring is far more minimal than the other fintech firms, but are still working to bring in quantitative talent. They're hiring a quant researcher and quant developer in the US alongside a quantitative trader in Singapore.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters and find a career in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Stephanie McCabe on Unsplash