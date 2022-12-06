Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on FacebookCopy link
PayThings are not going to plan.

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon heavily talking bonuses down

by Sarah Butcher
5 hours ago
3 minute read
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon heavily talking bonuses down

It's looking a lot like a difficult bonus year at Goldman Sachs. And this probably means things are equally complicated everywhere else. Salespeople and traders are expecting to get paid after generating near-record revenues, but money has to be spared to subsidize the disaster that has been ECM/DCM and M&A in 2022. Employees need to make pay sacrifices.

At this point in the cycle, therefore, any sensible CEO of an investment bank needs to ensure that expectations are managed down. David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs, has been doing that at a conference today.

Speaking at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference, Solomon declared that it's an uncertain time, that markets clients are reducing risk and that the rebound in "capital markets activity hasn't happened yet."

This is not the moment to be paying big bonuses, then. Markets revenues stand to be impacted by reduced risk appetite and if capital markets activity doesn't rebound as planned, the investment banking division will look increasingly overstaffed. If you're in IBD, this may be a year when your bonus is your job.

Following last week's revelation that the markets bonus pool at Goldman Sachs could be down as much as 30% because bonuses are being diverted to pay poorly performing GS investment bankers, traders at the bank say they're still waiting for an update to the effect that there's been a change of heart. "The feedback I've had is that a 30% cut is unworkable in markets unless they hand us a lot of zeros," says one senior GS trader in New York. Handing out mostly zeroes to investment bankers looks like the best alternative. 

Solomon's comments today imply that Goldman Sachs could cut more investment banking division (IBD) jobs in early 2023, when other banks are expected to do the same. The firm cut around 2% of staff in September, but has held off making more cuts in the expectation that deals will rebound. Speaking at the time of the firm's Q3 results in late October, Solomon said valuations were being reset and that people were adjusting to the new environment. While 2023 could be 'bumpy' and "cautious", "capital markets generally don't stay close no matter what the environment," he added. The implication of today's comments is that capital markets are still closed and that adjustments are still occurring.

Goldman Sachs' investment bankers may want to adjust their own pay expectations accordingly. Salespeople and traders may want to do the same. It's a painful process. "The angst here is palpable," says the senior trader. "If we get a 30% cut to the bonus pool this year it will be the last straw for a lot of people. But we say that every year," he adds.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on FacebookCopy link
Cancel

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Oxford Knight
Trader / Portfolio Manager / 'Risk-Taker' - Trading Pod - Hedge Fund- Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Pearse Partners
Hedge Fund Equity L/S Analyst
Pearse Partners
London, United Kingdom
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
2023 Investment Graduate Rotation Program
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings
VP/Director Investment Banking
Selby Jennings
London, United Kingdom
Senior Portfolio Manager, Macro Fixed income, Asset Management, London
London, United Kingdom
Logan Sinclair
EM Macro Investment Analyst - London - Global Asset Manager
Logan Sinclair
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
David Miller arrives as Credit Suisse faces possible staff shortages

David Miller arrives as Credit Suisse faces possible staff shortages

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon heavily talking bonuses down

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon heavily talking bonuses down

The hedge fund that hired JPMorgan's $100m trader

The hedge fund that hired JPMorgan's $100m trader

"Forget about the bonuses of 2021. They’ll never happen again"

"Forget about the bonuses of 2021. They’ll never happen again"

The Goldman Sachs MDs still moving to fintechs

The Goldman Sachs MDs still moving to fintechs

Related articles

Goldman traders: "We've been told the bonus pool is down 30%"
Pay
Goldman traders: "We've been told the bonus pool is down 30%"
2 Dec 2022
comment icon
0
like icon
3
Goldman Sachs juniors cut after receiving meeting invites in London
Financial
Goldman Sachs juniors cut after receiving meeting invites in London
22 Sep 2022
comment icon
0
like icon
0
"Forget about the bonuses of 2021. They’ll never happen again"
Pay
"Forget about the bonuses of 2021. They’ll never happen again"
6 Dec 2022
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs traders' bonus warning as hedge funds prowl. Abnormally elite 30 year-old hedge fund manager goes it alone
Pay
Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs traders' bonus warning as hedge funds prowl. Abnormally elite 30 year-old hedge fund manager goes it alone
2 Dec 2022
comment icon
0
like icon
2