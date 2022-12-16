Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
FinancialBNP Paribas is giving some of its traders a Christmas present.

A French bank is giving traders Ikea & Primark vouchers for Christmas

by Sarah Butcher
4 hours ago
2 minute read
A French bank is giving traders Ikea & Primark vouchers for Christmas

BNP Paribas has had a pretty good as far as sales and trading revenues go. At the time of its third quarter results, it revealed a 30% year-on-year increase in fixed income trading revenues and a 25% increase in equities revenues in the first nine months. This might be why BNP is feeling flush, and why it's giving some of its traders something special.

Traders at BNP's Lisbon office in Portugal says they've been gifted some vouchers by their employers. People at BNP in Lisbon who are earning less than €30k are getting €500 of vouchers. People who are earning less than €60k are getting €300 of vouchers. The participating merchants, which include Ikea and Primark, are shown below.

A spokeswoman for BNP Paribas said the bank's Portugal branch created the vouchers as an "exceptional measure" and that they're "totally independent of the annual compensation review which will take place as usual in February 2023."

The vouchers are intended as a present to BNP staff in a world of rising inflation.

However, BNP traders who have already been complaining about their low pay in the Portuguese capital are not impressed. "€35k of base pay per year is a mere dream for the most of us," says one trader. "And now we are being given this charity. We are not impressed." 

BNP Paribas has been building out its trading floor in Lisbon. It has around 250 people there right now but aspires to have 400 by 2025. Traders work across  equities, G10 rates and EM FX and the intention is to expand across trading, structuring and sales. Compensation is considerably lower than in London or Paris.

Photo by Jueun Song on Unsplash

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Oxford Knight
Trader / Portfolio Manager / 'Risk-Taker' - Trading Pod - Hedge Fund- Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Pearse Partners
Hedge Fund Equity L/S Analyst
Pearse Partners
London, United Kingdom
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
2023 Investment Graduate Rotation Program
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
London, United Kingdom
Economist / Macro Strategist - Hedge Fund - London
London, United Kingdom
Private Equity, Alternatives - London
London, United Kingdom
Legal & General
Venture Capital Investment Associate
Legal & General
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Goldman Sachs' 2023 job cuts: Deutsche Bank warned they were coming

Goldman Sachs' 2023 job cuts: Deutsche Bank warned they were coming

Credit Suisse's new managing director list: the names

Credit Suisse's new managing director list: the names

A French bank is giving traders Ikea & Primark vouchers for Christmas

A French bank is giving traders Ikea & Primark vouchers for Christmas

Credit Suisse promoted some new MDs while ejecting old ones 🔥

Credit Suisse promoted some new MDs while ejecting old ones 🔥

Morning Coffee: The $29k quant course whose students earn $220k on graduation. The art of writing a cold email for a job

Morning Coffee: The $29k quant course whose students earn $220k on graduation. The art of writing a cold email for a job

Related articles

The French bank quietly building a trading floor in the sun
Financial

The French bank quietly building a trading floor in the sun

18 May 2022
comment icon
1
like icon
0
So, is BNP Paribas' Europe's best investment bank?
Financial

So, is BNP Paribas' Europe's best investment bank?

3 Nov 2022
comment icon
2
like icon
0
Goldman Sachs' 2023 job cuts: Deutsche Bank warned they were coming
Financial

Goldman Sachs' 2023 job cuts: Deutsche Bank warned they were coming

16 Dec 2022
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Credit Suisse's new managing director list: the names
Financial

Credit Suisse's new managing director list: the names

16 Dec 2022
comment icon
0
like icon
0