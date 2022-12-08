Barclays new managing directors: inside the list
What does it take to become managing director at Barclays? Based on today's list of 85 newly promoted managing directors at the bank, a few things appear to help. They include being male (Barclays isn't saying but Reuters thinks 85% are men), and being based in either London or New York.
We've added the full list of names and their functions, where available, below.
This year's list includes some notable recent hires, suggesting it's also possible to make MD at Barclays after joining as a director and getting a guarantee of a promotion in the next round. Kerim Batibay, who joined the London financial sponsors business from Citi in July, falls into this category. Other recent joiners include: Kevin Cheng in equity linked products in New York, who came JPMorgan in 2021, Cedric Veylon head of EMEA flow derivatives in London, who also came from JPMorgan in 2021; and Jeff Zhao, a CMO derivatives trader who joined from Bank of America in 2021.
It also includes various senior macro traders, which is probably unsurprising given that macro revenues at Barclays were up 93% in Q3.
Barclays MD list 2022
Nipun Abhat, DCM, London
Victor Alegre, equity derivatives trader, London
James Armstrong, euro swaps trading, London
Andrew Ashman, head of APAC loan syndicate, Singapore
Edouard Asselin, real estate investment banking, UK – left JPM 2019
Pavlos Asseo, head of investment banking Greece and Southern Europe, Milan
Shobhit Bahl, structured credit, Mumbai
Marcelo Barbosa
Richard Bassingthwaighte, UK ECM
Kerim Batibay, financial sponsors, London – joined from Citi in July
Daanish Bhimjee, technology investment banking, UK
Ilya Blanter, equity derivatives, London
Edward Britt, credit trading, London
Andrew Brock, FX, London
Christopher Burke, cross asset structuring, New York
Julius Carrington, head of risk and control, London
Robin Carthy, head of EFG distribution, APAC
Kevin Cheng, equity linked, New York, joined from JPM 2021
Will Chiu, rates and FX sales, Hong Kong
Steven Cohen, power and utilities, New York
Matthew Collison, risk and capital, London
Jonas Curchack, M&A, exclusive sales, New York
Yasser Dahab, structured credit trading, London
Purvi Dave, head of US broker dealer structured product sales, New York
Zoso Davies, head of US investment grade credit strategy research, London
Steve Donelle, investment banking, Toronto
Ramsey El-Assal, equity research, New York
Benjamin Froehlich, financial technology, New York
Kinjal Gandhi, head of industrial technology coverage, New York
Vipul Garg, head of macro structruring, Singapore, joined from Morgan Stanley Gokay Gecili, emerging markets trader, London
Santiago Godard, investment banking, New York
Benjamin Gould, investment banking, Toronto
Amber Graham-Watson, industrials investment banking, London
Richard Gull, FX trader, London
John Hagens
Jenni Himberg-Wild, FIG banker, fintech coverage, London Paul Hogan – New York – Risk Solutions
Yashodeep Honmane
Steven Hopchick – New York – US Investor Solutions
Ryo Ishiyama
Jared Itkowitz – New York – IB
Jonathan Jackson – Equity Derivative Sales
Dmitry Kokkhanov – California – IB Tech
Spencer Kornreich – New York
Gilad Lorch – Tel Aviv
Jason Macri – New York – IB Tech
Michael Mangold – New York – Treasuries Trader
Jeffrey Mathews – New York – IB ESG
Michael Metallo – New York – Securitized Product Origin
Nirav Mody – Mumbai – Institutional Sales
Bruno Newman – Mexico City
Ben Newmark – London – Equity Syndicate
Hiral Patel – London – Equity Research
Kevin Plattenburg – New York – Credit Trading & Investing
Kelvin Quezada – New York – M&A
Young Ran – New York – Finance Advisory
Kristian Rathbone – New York – TMT Leveraged Finance
Kerri Richardson – New Yok – Risk Solutions
Andrea Romano – New York – Credit Finance
Harold Roso – London – Rates Trader
Michele Rovai – Milan
Paola Sabbione – Milan – Equity Research
Stergios Saloustros – London – Asset Allocation
Brian Shapiro
Arun Sharma
Omar Sheikh – UAE – Corporate Banking
Jesse Siegelman – New York
Shouvik Som – London – EGB Trader
Stephen Spence – London – Rates Trader
Aurelie Tanguy – London – Structuring
Thaddeus Tien – Singapore – Power & Utilities
Katie Tomlinson – New York – Research Marketing
Dan Travers – London
Nathaniel True-Daniels
Craig Unterseher – New York – Regulatory
Paul Van Baars – London - Equities
Cedric Veylon – London – Flow Derivatives
Rahul Vyas – London - Exotics
Ryan Woolwright
Bryan Wrapp – New York - ESG
Srinivasulu Yanamandra – Singapore – Loans
Qian Yao
Lu Zhang
Jeff Zhao – New York – CMO Derivatives
