Barclays new managing directors: inside the list

What does it take to become managing director at Barclays? Based on today's list of 85 newly promoted managing directors at the bank, a few things appear to help. They include being male (Barclays isn't saying but Reuters thinks 85% are men), and being based in either London or New York.

We've added the full list of names and their functions, where available, below.

This year's list includes some notable recent hires, suggesting it's also possible to make MD at Barclays after joining as a director and getting a guarantee of a promotion in the next round. Kerim Batibay, who joined the London financial sponsors business from Citi in July, falls into this category. Other recent joiners include: Kevin Cheng in equity linked products in New York, who came JPMorgan in 2021, Cedric Veylon head of EMEA flow derivatives in London, who also came from JPMorgan in 2021; and Jeff Zhao, a CMO derivatives trader who joined from Bank of America in 2021.

It also includes various senior macro traders, which is probably unsurprising given that macro revenues at Barclays were up 93% in Q3.

Barclays MD list 2022

Nipun Abhat, DCM, London

Victor Alegre, equity derivatives trader, London

James Armstrong, euro swaps trading, London

Andrew Ashman, head of APAC loan syndicate, Singapore

Edouard Asselin, real estate investment banking, UK – left JPM 2019

Pavlos Asseo, head of investment banking Greece and Southern Europe, Milan

Shobhit Bahl, structured credit, Mumbai

Marcelo Barbosa

Richard Bassingthwaighte, UK ECM

Kerim Batibay, financial sponsors, London – joined from Citi in July

Daanish Bhimjee, technology investment banking, UK

Ilya Blanter, equity derivatives, London

Edward Britt, credit trading, London

Andrew Brock, FX, London

Christopher Burke, cross asset structuring, New York

Julius Carrington, head of risk and control, London

Robin Carthy, head of EFG distribution, APAC

Kevin Cheng, equity linked, New York, joined from JPM 2021

Will Chiu, rates and FX sales, Hong Kong

Steven Cohen, power and utilities, New York

Matthew Collison, risk and capital, London

Jonas Curchack, M&A, exclusive sales, New York

Yasser Dahab, structured credit trading, London

Purvi Dave, head of US broker dealer structured product sales, New York

Zoso Davies, head of US investment grade credit strategy research, London

Steve Donelle, investment banking, Toronto

Ramsey El-Assal, equity research, New York

Benjamin Froehlich, financial technology, New York

Kinjal Gandhi, head of industrial technology coverage, New York

Vipul Garg, head of macro structruring, Singapore, joined from Morgan Stanley Gokay Gecili, emerging markets trader, London

Santiago Godard, investment banking, New York

Benjamin Gould, investment banking, Toronto

Amber Graham-Watson, industrials investment banking, London

Richard Gull, FX trader, London

John Hagens

Jenni Himberg-Wild, FIG banker, fintech coverage, London Paul Hogan – New York – Risk Solutions

Yashodeep Honmane

Steven Hopchick – New York – US Investor Solutions

Ryo Ishiyama

Jared Itkowitz – New York – IB

Jonathan Jackson – Equity Derivative Sales

Dmitry Kokkhanov – California – IB Tech

Spencer Kornreich – New York

Gilad Lorch – Tel Aviv

Jason Macri – New York – IB Tech

Michael Mangold – New York – Treasuries Trader

Jeffrey Mathews – New York – IB ESG

Michael Metallo – New York – Securitized Product Origin

Nirav Mody – Mumbai – Institutional Sales

Bruno Newman – Mexico City

Ben Newmark – London – Equity Syndicate

Hiral Patel – London – Equity Research

Kevin Plattenburg – New York – Credit Trading & Investing

Kelvin Quezada – New York – M&A

Young Ran – New York – Finance Advisory

Kristian Rathbone – New York – TMT Leveraged Finance

Kerri Richardson – New Yok – Risk Solutions

Andrea Romano – New York – Credit Finance

Harold Roso – London – Rates Trader

Michele Rovai – Milan

Paola Sabbione – Milan – Equity Research

Stergios Saloustros – London – Asset Allocation

Brian Shapiro

Arun Sharma

Omar Sheikh – UAE – Corporate Banking

Jesse Siegelman – New York

Shouvik Som – London – EGB Trader

Stephen Spence – London – Rates Trader

Aurelie Tanguy – London – Structuring

Thaddeus Tien – Singapore – Power & Utilities

Katie Tomlinson – New York – Research Marketing

Dan Travers – London

Nathaniel True-Daniels

Craig Unterseher – New York – Regulatory

Paul Van Baars – London - Equities

Cedric Veylon – London – Flow Derivatives

Rahul Vyas – London - Exotics

Ryan Woolwright

Bryan Wrapp – New York - ESG

Srinivasulu Yanamandra – Singapore – Loans

Qian Yao

Lu Zhang

Jeff Zhao – New York – CMO Derivatives

