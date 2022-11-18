Discover your dream Career
Fintech

The demand for specialised fintech developers is rising

by Alex McMurray
about 3 hours ago
2 minute read
The demand for specialised fintech developers is rising

Good news for fintech developers in Singapore, demand for you is set to increase in the next few years! However, in order to capitalise on those new roles, you may have to specialise.

The Singapore Fintech Association's 2022 Singapore Fintech Talent Report, gives an estimate of demand for roles in the industry for both the coming 12 months and the next 1-2 years. Some of the most currently in demand roles are set to become less popular, while less in-demand roles are expected to surge.

As a proportion of total fintech employment, two of the biggest drops in demand are expected to come from the C-Suite and software engineers. However, the importance of variety of more specialized roles is expected to double or, in some cases, even triple.

Application architects, for example, are expected to go from 1% to 4% of the total. AI engineers are also set to rise to 3% from 1%. Blockchain developers will see a rise from 2% to 4% whereas Metaverse engineers, which at present have no visible demand, are set to enter the conversation with a future demand of 1%.

The increase in AI engineers is set to coincide with a 5% increase in the use of AI-driven search to source talent while demand for talent acquisition specialists is set to rise from 1% to 3%.

Much has been made in the past of fintech culture allowing individuals to move between departments and play an active role in multiple areas of the company. This makes demand for more focused talent surprising. However, with firms needing to be smart with their hires in a tougher economic period, it also makes a lot of sense.

Current and future demand for roles in Singapore fintechs

Source: SFA

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

AUTHORAlex McMurray
