"My banking job has fallen through due to a hiring freeze"

I recently interviewed for a job at a major US investment bank in London and I progressed to the final stage. I was told to wait while they decided whether to make an offer.

Last week (several weeks after my final interview) I received a call from HR. The said they were reaching out to all the applicants who'd been through every stage of their process and were waiting for the final outcome.

They then informed me that hiring for all roles in their operations division are currently on hold. There’s a hiring freeze. This is not just in London but everywhere in the UK.

I was told that this will last until the end of the year, at least. As soon as the new budget can be determined in the New Year, departments will be informed whether they can still hire the people they interviewed or whether the positions will be cancelled. They also assured me that the department heads need and want people and that they will inform me as soon as possible.

So, I had a good chance of getting the job, but now this ☹.

It's a rather sad ending to the year, especially considering that I successfully made it through the entire process ☹. The department wants and needs people; they are just not allowed to make offers!!

