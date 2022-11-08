Goldman Sachs partners: you already know if you've made it

Word has it that tomorrow is the day. And if you don't know already that you're going to be on the Goldman Sachs partner list, the sad reality is that your name will probably not be present.

While this risks upsetting the many millions of people who aspire to become partners at Goldman Sachs, the reality is that only a small cohort of high achieving managing directors were ever in with a chance. And this year, the lucky cohort will almost certainly be smaller than ever.

We've already named some of the people thought to be competing for partner positions this year. At this stage of the game, the partner list is all but finalized and it's just a question of when it's released. Last time Goldman announced some partners, in November 2020, it did so on a Thursday. This year, tomorrow is (probably) the day.

The list will inevitably ruffle the feathers of anyone who's not on it. Nohshad Shah and Marco Branca in EMEA rates sales are thought to be competing for one partner position in Europe and the unconfirmed suggestion at this stage is that Branca - a Goldman lifer- has made the list rather than Shah, who was hired from Deutsche Bank in 2015. The other possibility is that there will be no one from European rates sales on the list, which would be something of a shock given that it's been an excellent year.

