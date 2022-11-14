JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs risk losing risk talent

The middle office might not be the at the front of everyone’s mind - what with cratering investment banking revenues this year - but Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and others might need to hold onto their soft underbellies.

Risk professionals have been switching seats this month, with Barclays and HSBC, as well as hedge fund Point72, some of the biggest scalp-takers.

Jeremy Harrison, a senior risk manager in global macro, joined Point72’s New York office after an 11-year stint at Goldman in New York and London – most recently as an executive director in global lead rates risk.

Limor Faraguna left JPMorgan after 10 years with the bank in San Francisco and New York to join HSBC in the Big Apple as an MD and US head of credit risk. She previously spent a decade at Citi in a variety of roles.

Sian Inch returned to Barclays as an MD after four and a half years as merchant bank Close Brothers’ head of model risk management. She was at Barclays for five and a half years before that, as well as RBS, Lloyds, and HBOS. She moves from Close Brothers’ London office to Glasgow.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology around the world.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo Credit: eFinancialCareers/Dall-E