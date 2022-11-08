Goldman Sachs veteran jumps to become MD at Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse has been taking on Goldman alumni like they’re half price.

Scores of ex-Goldmanites can be found across the beleaguered bank, all the way to the very top. CS’ chief risk, technology, and compliance officers are all Goldman alumni.

Bringing in familiar faces can be expected with that level of infiltration, although the question might be asked why bankers are going from a successful (if boring) institution to one that’s something of a house on fire.

One of the latest moves has been under CTO Joanne Hannaford’s (Goldman 1997-2022) watchful eye.

Sam Da Silva, a technologist with over 15 years at Goldman, joined the firm last month as an MD.

Da Silva held a variety of roles at Goldman, including head of relationship management, COO of FX payments, and COO of EMEA “strategic locations”. Goldman lists Warsaw, Stockholm, and Birmingham as some of its European strategic locations.

Da Silva’s role as Credit Suisse’s global head of engineering “enablement” is a bit of a mystery. The term didn’t seem to exist in much capacity before roughly 2021, but the general gist is to make tech teams more… Cohesive? Business minded? Efficient?

It’s not entirely clear. The word “empower” is used a lot in descriptions, as is “conflicts”, but the exact role of an engineering “enabler” is anyone’s guess.

Just what Credit Suisse needs then.

