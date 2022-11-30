Engineer the future with Deutsche Bank in Berlin

The Berlin Technology Centre (BTC) is a brand-new technology hub for Deutsche Bank that’s located in Berlin. It mainly supports the bank’s Investment Bank and Corporate Bank and is one of five strategic global Technology Centres locations across Europe, Asia and the US.

Pushing the boundaries of banking

The BTC is where Deutsche Bank is pushing the boundaries of banking with cutting-edge technology solutions. The Investment Bank teams deliver solutions for pricing, trading and risk management for Deutsche Bank’s industry-leading Fixed Income and Currency business, including full and hybrid Cloud setups and ultra-low latency technologies. The Corporate Bank teams address the needs of small businesses to big corporations, in areas such as Trade Finance and Cash Management, including large-scale payments systems, which underpin the bank’s position as the largest Euro clearer.

“The BTC is a new place to be for emerging and experienced tech talent . We’re building the financial services technology of the future. At scale and with modern technologies – right now. When you join, you will work on big technology challenges from day one,” says Gerrit Einhoff, Head of the Berlin Technology Centre.

Startup capital Berlin

Berlin is a thriving location for technology and one of the startup capitals of Europe. The multicultural city itself is a hub for the future of finance with a strong support network of academic institutions and innovative communities that drive change through collaboration. Diversity in nationality, background and gender is a key success factor at Deutsche Bank and one of many reasons why Berlin is an ideal location for the BTC.

As Germany's leading bank, with a strong position around the world, Deutsche Bank is offering unparalleled opportunities for growth and development. The engineers working at the BTC drive projects that make a positive impact globally and locally.

A shared mission

“Our Technology Centres play a key role in our technology transformation in close partnership with our businesses,” says Bernd Leukert, Chief Technology, Data and Innovation Officer. “Growing our presence in Berlin will attract talent, add high quality developers to our platform, and build up critical AI expertise to help redefine banking and contribute to our sustainable growth goals.”

At the BTC, engineers do not have to choose between a corporate job and high-impact, fast-moving technology challenges – both are part of a shared mission: redefining what banking will look like in the future. The teams at the BTC use agile ways of working, operate at scale and utilise modern technologies, including implementing Deutsche Bank’s partnership with Google on cloud services.

Inspired by innovation

Deutsche Bank is changing what it means to be a bank. It’s about making a difference and cultivating new perspectives. Currently, 700 engineers from a variety of backgrounds and nationalities are working at the BTC – and Deutsche Bank is looking to grow that number.

Are you inspired by innovation? Then apply now and join the newest Deutsche Bank Technology Center in Berlin.