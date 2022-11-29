Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on FacebookCopy link
FinancialHe's gone to the buy-side.

Last analyst in Credit Suisse's London HY team quits

by Sarah Butcher
4 hours ago
3 minute read
Last analyst in Credit Suisse's London HY team quits

Another day, another exit from Credit Suisse's London high yield team. However, we're nearing the time when there might not be many more high yield departures, both because the team is both adequately sized for the post-restructuring world and because everyone who wants to leave has gone already.

Credit Suisse isn't commenting on the specifics of its restructuring, but sources say it now has no more analysts working on the London high yield desk. Some were let go. Others left of their own volition.

The latest person to leave is Oliver Isaac, a junior on the high yield analysis team. Isaac resigned yesterday and is thought to be joining ExodusPoint, the hedge fund. 

At one point, Credit Suisse's high yield analysis team comprised four people: Isaac, James Reynell, Fernando Lang and Harry O'Donahoe. O'Donahoe also made a voluntary escape to Deutsche Bank, and Reynell and Lang were cut despite being strong performers. 

The high yield analysts were providing market advice to Credit Suisse's high yield sales people, but they too have been decimated by exits and cuts. And the salespeople were working with the high yield trading team, which previously comprised five traders but is now down to three comparatively junior people after Jack Patten left for Deutsche Bank and his junior, Efe Şenoğlu, left for JPMorgan.

It's not clear whether CS intended its European HY team to be so heavily depleted. The business is moving into CS First Boston, and the supposition is that traders at least were expected to stick around.

It seems that some of the most loyal and sticky people are the MDs: head of high yield trading, Karen Miles, who was promoted after Basil Eggenschwyler left in January; Marc Mendoza, who's been with the bank for two decades; and Julian Gurcel, an MD in special situations sales and sourcing, even though special sits is moving to Apollo. 

"You can't just cut all the good salespeople," says one insider. "Sales, trading and analysis go hand in hand."

Alongside the exits in HY, people in other areas of the credit team are also taking the opportunity to say goodbye: William Porter, the former head of European credit strategy is thought to have retired last week after 25 years at the bank.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo credit: eFinancialCareers/Dall-e

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on FacebookCopy link
Cancel

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Selby Jennings Strategy
Channel Analytics, Senior Analyst (Collections & Recovery)
Selby Jennings Strategy
North Platte, USA
Selby Jennings Buyside
Business Continuity - Vice President
Selby Jennings Buyside
Egypt Lake-Leto, USA
Selby Jennings Buyside
Market Risk Manager - Equities
Selby Jennings Buyside
Manhattan, USA
Selby Jennings QRF
Quantitative Model Developer - Equity Derivatives
Selby Jennings QRF
Chicago, USA
Selby Jennings
Senior Fullstack Software Engineer (Python/AWS)
Selby Jennings
Boston, USA
Selby Jennings Buyside
Valuations Actuary
Selby Jennings Buyside
Chicago, USA
Top Articles
Last analyst in Credit Suisse's London HY team quits

Last analyst in Credit Suisse's London HY team quits

Private equity pay in Europe: from Associate to Partner

Private equity pay in Europe: from Associate to Partner

Spotify jobs looking tempting to engineers in banks

Spotify jobs looking tempting to engineers in banks

Traders at Citi might want to wonder about their bonuses

Traders at Citi might want to wonder about their bonuses

Goldman Sachs isn't the only bank adding staff in Milan

Goldman Sachs isn't the only bank adding staff in Milan

Related articles

The 20 most desirable people inside Credit Suisse
Financial
The 20 most desirable people inside Credit Suisse
11 Nov 2022
comment icon
1
like icon
1
Ex-Credit Suisse traders: "I've had 12 interviews, three job offers"
Financial
Ex-Credit Suisse traders: "I've had 12 interviews, three job offers"
28 Nov 2022
comment icon
1
like icon
3
Goldman Sachs isn't the only bank adding staff in Milan
Financial
Goldman Sachs isn't the only bank adding staff in Milan
29 Nov 2022
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: The non-bank, non-hedge fund traders whose bonuses are big. Junior bankers are an unaffordable luxury
Financial
Morning Coffee: The non-bank, non-hedge fund traders whose bonuses are big. Junior bankers are an unaffordable luxury
29 Nov 2022
comment icon
0
like icon
1