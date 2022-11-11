Citi is building a Paris trading team with JPMorgan, HSBC vets

Citi’s intentions in the City of Light are clear: being the biggest and baddest trading house on the Seine.

It’s not a unique intention – Paris is shaping up to be Europe’s trading capital after the post-Brexit finance reshuffle. But Citi’s approach is certainly more aggressive than others.

The bank took two big names from competitors in the last few weeks: Matthieu Létang from Crédit Agricole, and Konrad Gostynski from HSBC.

Létang comes on as Citi’s head of equity finance for EMEA, after less than a year and a half at Crédit Agricole. He joined the French giant from JPMorgan, which he joined in a headline move in 2021, and after only six months at the firm.

He spent nearly ten years prior to that at Natixis, the French investment bank and subsidiary of BPCE, and SocGen before that, where he was a trader.

Gostynski joins the EQD (equity derivatives) team at Citi after barely a year at HSBC, which he joined after less than three years at SocGen. He spent just six months at Leonteq prior, which he joined from BNP Paribas.

