Citadel is expanding in Hong Kong & Singapore (and hiring from banks)

Citadel and Citadel Securities are expanding in Asia. In the process, they are shopping for talent in banks.

“We are expanding across Asia," said Matt Mitro, Citadel's global head of graduate recruitment in a conversation for our recent student event. "In addition to our Hong Kong hub, we have five other offices, including a new office in Tokyo. We do a lot of hiring from China, Singapore, and Australia and see Asia as a major opportunity for us.”

Citadel and Citadel Securities already have a significant presence in Asia. In July, Bloomberg reported that Asia Pac headcount at the two companies had risen by 60% to 350 people in the previous 18 months. Around 71% of those staff were in Hong Kong, where Citadel Securities only opened an office in 2020. The two firms are leasing entire new floors in the Hong Kong office tower Two IFC.

Since then, there have been additional signs that hiring is ramping up. Recruitment teams themselves are being strengthened. In August, for example, Citadel's Hong Kong office recruited Sarah Tai, formerly a recruiter from Morgan Stanley. The same month, its Singapore office hired Tracy Goh, previously a cloud recruiter at Google.

Many of the recent recruits have been technologists. Raymond Wong, an electronic trading engineer joined in Hong Kong from Morgan Stanley in September. Eamonn McKernan, a kdb+ developer joined from BNP Paribas in October. In Singapore, Citadel hired site reliability engineer Jiahao Ji and systematic trading Wee Keong Ong.

Further hires are likely. Citadel Securities especially has multiple current openings in Hong Kong. Earlier this year, the firm raised $1.2bn to fund international expansion.

Photo by Mike Enerio on Unsplash