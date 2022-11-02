Top banking technologist moves into decarbonisation instead

After two decades in banking and financial services, William Quan is something of an expert in the technical infrastructure of finance firms. This month, he's made a bold into a new industry: green energy. Quan has become chief technology officer of Fleete Group, a new electric vehicle infrastructure business run by Macquarie asset management.

It's an alternative play for a man who made his name on Deutsche Bank's Autobahn electronic trading system. During his 7 years at DB, Quan became head of the core Autobahn platform and worked on platform expansion, product management and solutions architecture. Autobhan's market share went from 16.8% to 18.2%.

Quan went to JPMorgan in 2014, where he spent five years working on digital initiatives like chatbots and automation before becoming a principal in global financial services and solutions at Amazon Web Services in 2019, helping clients expand into areas such as Web3, digital assets and global cloud infrastructure.

Quan's move to Fleete Group is an indication of the opportunities now on offer in the renewable energy and decarbonisation sector. The company, which was only incorporated in June this year, aims to provide a charging infrastructure for commercial electric vehicles. Speaking last month, Andrew Waranch, a former energy trader who now runs a battery trading company, told us that the renewable energy sector now provides some of the best opportunities for technologists and quants: “There’s a new generation of graduates who understand the seriousness of the problem and who want to help solve it.”

