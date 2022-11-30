The founder of Alameda Research is hiring for a new trading firm

There’s a feeling of betrayal that looms in the air whenever FTX is brought up. Crypto as a whole and anyone involved with FTX especially, are going to have to do a lot to build that broken trust. For Sam Bankman-Fried’s affiliates both past and present, the topic is inescapable.

Someone who’s spent over four years distancing themselves from SBF is Tara Mac Aulay. She, along with a number of others left the firm in 2018, and are now working together at a new venture in London.

Mac Aulay is now chief executive of Lantern Ventures, which describes itself as a technology company, developing systems to identify and execute on exceptional trading opportunities arising in global digital currency markets, but which is also described as a “quantitative market-neutral crypto hedge fund” by one employee.

Mac Aulay isn't the only ex-FTX person at Lantern. The company also employs Naia Bouscal, a former software engineer at Alameda, who left at the same time. The two women are quoted in today's Wall Street Journal article on people who quit FTX early on over worries about its business practices. “He didn’t want to feel constrained,” said Bouscal.

Like FTX, Lantern donates money to charity. Mac Aulay is a former CEO of the Centre for Effective Altruism and 50% of founder profits go to charity.

People coming out of FTX may want to try Lantern instead. The firm has made a number of hires. One of those is chief compliance officer Emanuele Serenelli who arrived in May '22 and touts over 15 years of compliance in the finance industry, including at BNY Mellon. The firm is currently hiring - it wants someone to, "carve out a new infrastructure team" with this first hire being "the first member and ultimate architect of that team."

With all that SBF has touched now being tainted, Mac Aulay has been to distance herself from her previous employer. "I started Lantern Ventures and Pharos Fund with some of this group to do things differently," she tweeted when the scandal first broke. "We have never had any connection to Sam, FTX, or Alameda, except for recently starting to trade on FTX with small size. I have not even spoken to Sam since 2018."

