Hedge fund Schonfeld keeps hiring women in London

US hedge fund Schonfeld is building its London team, and it’s doing it in style.

Niamh Taylor, who joined the firm as EMEA head in June this year in a huge move – whichSchonfeld chief strategy officer Danielle Pizzo called a “milestone” – has been the leading the charge.

Prior to Schonfeld, Taylor spent eight and a half years at JPMorgan, where she was a managing director in prime and alternative sales. She was previously head of EMEA and APAC sales for prime fund services at Credit Suisse and head of EMEA and APAC sales for fund administration at Goldman Sachs.

Schonfeld increased its London footprint by 50% in 2021 and is maintaining its momentum. Many of its most recent hires in the City are women.

Katie Tester joins from Eisler as a director of business development. She previously spent eight years at Goldman.

Sari Uthayakumar joins from Bank of America as a director on the discretionary macro & fixed income fund run by Colin Lancaster.

And Fangfang Guo, who moved from Citi, joins as a quantitative researcher.

Whilst employing three women isn’t going to seismically change the financial services industry, it’s still notable given the shortage of women in hedge funds. Taylor was brought in to “oversee Schonfeld's EMEA business operations and talent”, and the fund’s expansion in the region is her handiwork.

Schonfeld only opened its London office in 2018 but now boasts 65 staff (as per its latest report to Companies House), and announced over the summer that it would be moving the base of its London operations.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers and make yourself visible to recruiters looking to expand their EMEA, AIPAC, NA, SA, and everywhere else.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)