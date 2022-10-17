Meet Morgan Stanley's new class of distinguished engineers

Morgan Stanley’s distinguished dngineers – the bank’s premier developers, architects, and technologists in general – have had a considerable addition to their ranks.

The bank has just appointed 26 new distinguished engineers globally, 16 of whom are based in North America. In February, the firm said it had only 20 distinguished engineers in total. It now has around 50.

Morgan Stanley awards the distinguished engineer title in recognition for the “influencers with superior technical expertise and mentors to the next generation.”

Similar schemes exist at Goldman Sachs, who calls them “technology fellows” and at myriad other banks, who usually use the “distinguished engineer” title (like at Morgan Stanley, Citi, and JPMorgan).

This year's class at Morgan Stanley is listed below. It includes Guus Bosman (who works on the E*Trade platform), Robert Bruno (who worked in Morgan Stanley's Hunt & Knight group, financial advisors under the firm's umbrella), Ryan Campagna, Peter Fraenkel, Shailesh Gavankar (Head of advanced analytics and machine learning), Howard Goldberg. Michael Gorbovitski (software generalist), Allison Nachtigal, Ray Hiltbrand (who worked on the E*Trade platform), Brian Ingenito, Christine Tu, and Amol Shukla in North America. David Hanson and Matthew Bain (Head of Cloud for Bank Resource Management Technology) were promoted in London.

The distinguished engineers of this cohort have a wide variety of seniorities and specialisations. Morgan Stanley “lifer” Allison Nachtigal boasts nearly 33 years at the firm, and is Head of Cloud Centre of Excellence - whilst Christine Tu joined from Merrill Lynch in 2019.

Both women are MDs at the firm, although most of the promoted cohort are EDs. The new class is drawn from across the firm, with the new distinguished engineers coming from enterprise technology & software (ETS), wealth management technology (WMT), and institutional securities technology (IST).

The 2022 distinguished engineer class:

Allison Gorman Nachtigal - US

Yan Tordoff – EMEA

Christine Tu - US

Matthew Bain - EMEA

Wei He – Asia-Pac

Sanjay Behera - EMEA

Luke A Higgins - US

Guus Bosman - US

Ray Hiltbrand - US

Robert Bruno - US

Jonathan Hodgson - EMEA

Richard Caird - EMEA

Brian Ingenito - US

Ryan Campagna - US

Jaishankar Jayaram – Asia-Pac

Peter Fraenkel - US

Balazs Kuti - EMEA

Shailesh Gavankar - US

Yousin Park - US

Stephen Goldbaum - US

Jaijiv Prabhakaran - US

Howard Goldberg - US

Amol Shukla - US

Michael Gorbovitski - US

Clifford Tiltman - EMEA

David Hanson - EMEA

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers and make yourself visible to recruiters, and you too could prove yourself distinguished...

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)