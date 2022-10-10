Hedge fund manager who quit for his vineyard joins Nomura

As we've written here before, Nomura has a legacy of swapping trading talent with hedge funds. It's still going on.

Nomura's London office has hired Jim Hough, a former portfolio manager at BlueCrest and Brevan Howard. Hough joined this month as a managing director on Nomura's inflation trading desk. He'll be working under Pasquale Cataldi, Nomura's head of rates trading, who's been busy building his team since arriving from JPMorgan in April.

Hough's return coincides with a busy year on rates desks. Goldman Sachs' inflation traders reportedly made $300m in the first quarter alone. Since leaving BlueCrest in December 2019, Hough has been hanging out in East Sussex running a vineyard according to his LinkedIn profile. Trading is suddenly more exciting.

Cataldi's other recent hires include Jordan Griffiths from Deutsche Bank and Elena Agosti from Unicredit, based in Milan. More additions to the team are expected.

Nomura's macro trading team has traditionally been one of the strongest elements of its international wholesale bank. Steve Ashley, the one-time star rates trader at RBS previously ran the team (and then the whole of Nomura's trading business and investment bank) and hired in various other ex-RBS rates traders, including Jezri Mohideen. Ashley and Mohideen are now running Nomura's new crypto business, Laser Digital Holdings, instead.

