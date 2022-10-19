Hedge fund Millennium made some big non-PM hires in EMEA

Millennium, the hedge fund, has made two big hires this month. They’re not portfolio managers – they’re for the middle office. They're both in London, and they both cover the EMEA region.

Karl Hopper joins Millennium as its new middle office head for the region. Hopper spent 12 years at UBS in a variety of middle office roles – most recently for IB product control. He spent 7 years at RBS and 3 years at Bear Stearns previously.

Simon Lodder, the new head of advisory compliance for the EMEA region, joins Millennium from Jane Street, where he held a top position as Chief Compliance Officer. Prior to his six and a half years at the firm, he bounced between HSBC, JPMorgan, and Barclays.

Millennium's middle office hires come as the fund is expanding globally. It's just opened a lavish new office in Singapore and recently recruited Anthony Dewell from Goldman Sachs' commodities trading business. It also hired David Flowerdew, the former co-head of rates at Morgan Stanley in New York in August.

Millennium, like most hedge funds, is also expanding its technology team. It's opened a technology-focused office in Miami and in its investor letter earlier this year said it was adding technology support globally.

