Hedge fund ExodusPoint recruits Goldman alpha signal quant

Hedge fund ExodusPoint has been hiring some machine learning talent in London. And it's sourced the talent from Goldman Sachs.

ExodusPoint has recruited Bin Zou, a former executive director of FX and Rates systematic trading strategies at Goldman. Zou has just joined the fund as a macro quantitative researcher with a focus on alpha signal research in FX and Rates.

Zou, who did his bachelors degree in China, joined Goldman at associate level after obtaining a Ph.D in machine learning and natural language processing from UCL. His degree was fully funded by UCL Graduate Research Scholarships and Overseas Research Scholarships, indicating a recognition for his quality of work even at undergraduate and postgraduate level.

After just two years as an associate at Goldman, Zou was promoted to executive director, where he spent just under another 2 years. At ExodusPoint, he will focus on creating algorithms to estimate an asset’s future potential. His background suggests that he may be using machine learning techniques to do so.

Aside from the exciting new role, Zou is likely to have been lured by ExodusPoint's tantalizing pay. Last time we looked, average pay at the fund in London was $1.1M, which is certainly a salary capable of tempting people away from Goldman Sachs.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters and find yourself in an article like this when we report your big money move.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Rodrigo Curi on Unsplash