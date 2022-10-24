Citadel's European growth fueled by Goldman, Morgan Stanley hires

Citadel, one of the biggest multi-strategy hedge funds in the world, and Citadel Securities, one of the most successful market makers in the world, are making their presence known in Europe.

Bloomberg reported last week that the two firms have more than doubled their headcount in Europe to roughly 750, with most of the hires in London.

But who is coming in, and where are they coming from? In the past few months, the short answer is Goldman Sachs, mostly. But Morgan Stanley, Barclays, and even the Bank of England are also represented.

Citadel's recent Goldman Sachs recruits include Andreas Petrides, who was the firm's head of foundational execution research. He joined in August as a senior quantitative researcher.

Giancarlo Ferrero joined Citadel as a macro portfolio manager this month. He spent 13 years at Goldman, where he was latterly a fixed income portfolio manager and was promoted to MD in 2022.

In September, James Lesworth, joined Citadel from Goldman as a senior network engineer. Lesworth was an executive director and senior engineer at GS, where he worked for nearly 12 years.

Meanwhile, Citadel Securities hired Fabiano Romeiro, an MD and global engineering executive at Goldman Sachs. Romeiro joined Citadel Securities as head of crypto quantitative strategies in August. He spent over 12 years at GS and was latterly head of engineering for private investment products.

Similarly, Citadel's recent Morgan Stanley recruits include Eric Cao Ni, a VP and equity flow derivatives strategist with 5 years of experience at Morgan Stanley (and another two years before that with Goldman) who joined as quant researcher in September. And Citadel Securities hired Sumeet Agarwal, a VP and senior engineer with 6 years of experience at Morgan Stanley in London.

Away from Goldman and Morgan Stanley, Citadel has been making recent hires from the likes of Barclays and Bank of England.

Philip Duke, a Barclays VP in the collateral optimisation unity with over nine years at the firm, joined in September as part of the portfolio optimisation division in global fixed income. Alex Rattan was hired from the Bank of England, where he worked as a senior economist, and Nick McDonald moved after 16 years at Moore Capital, the investment manager. Rattan was head of European rates trading for Moore and joins Citadel as a portfolio manager.

