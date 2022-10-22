The eFinancialCareers bonus expectations and general sentiment survey

The eFinancialCareers bonus expectations and general sentiment survey

Taking the temperature of financial services professionals globally

It's Q4 and as the days get shorter and the inflation gets stronger, we'd like you to complete our annual taking of the temperature about jobs, pay, working conditions and general optimism in the financial services industry.

Click on the link below to add your opinion(s). The survey is short and you can be anonymous, but there are a few qualifying questions first (about your location, experience etc). We want to know how you're finding things. Let us know and we'll share the results with you in December.

Click here to complete the survey. 

 

