It sounds like Blackrock has a hiring freeze

The Q3 earnings reports have been coming out in large numbers over the past few days and Blackrock Inc. was no exception. Yesterday's results were less than stellar as their long-term funds came in at $39B below estimated value and assets under management fell 16%. Blackrock's shares fell 2.8% on the day compounding a 44% drop in stock price over the last year. With these results in mind, those with their hearts set on a move to the asset management firm may have to bide their time.

Speaking during Blackrock's quarterly earnings call, CFO Gary Shedlin discussed the firm's plans for growth, claiming a “different playbook” may be needed in this current market. “We are continuing to pursue critical hires that support our near-term growth, but are pausing the balance of our hiring plans for the remainder of 2022”, was Sheldin's final statement on hiring policy during the call.

It sounds distinctly as if Blackrock has a hiring freeze for all but critical staff. This follows the Q2 call, in which the asset manager said it planned on “delaying certain senior hires into next year” and would be “trying to juniorize a number of other roles where appropriate.”

Blackrock are far from the only ones to underperform this quarter but, given that their previous attempts to hire at junior level were themselves a cost-cutting measure, their new commitment to freezing hiring plans sounds like a further tightening of the cost noose. Similar things may yet happen elsewhere as banks cut pause recruitment in Q4 to preserve their bonus pools.

Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash